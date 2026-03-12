JEE Main 2026: This BTech programme is the most opted course at IIT Dharwad

Mridusmita Deka covers education and has worked with the Careers360 previously. She is an alumnus of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. ... Read More
Among all the programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad (IIT Dharwad), the Electronics and Communication Engineering recorded the highest increase in choice count, rising from 9,998 in 2024 to 13,583 in 2025 – a jump of nearly 35.9 per cent.
Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), introduced as a new programme this year, also attracted strong interest with a choice count of 16,164, making it one of the most preferred branches at IIT Dharwad in 2025.
The choice count data according to the Joint Implementation Committee Report (JIC Report) for IIT Dharwad indicates a strong rise in student interest across most undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025. The data shows that both core engineering disciplines and specialised programmes registered year-on-year growth.
Core engineering branches recorded steady growth in choice counts. Mechanical Engineering saw its choices increase from 10,010 in 2024 to 11,955 in 2025, marking a rise of about 19.4 per cent. Civil and Infrastructure Engineering registered a 21 per cent growth, with the choice count rising from 7,191 to 8,698. Chemical and Biochemical Engineering also saw notable growth of nearly 19.5 per cent, increasing from 6,235 to 7,453 choices in 2025.
Among specialised programmes, Mathematics and Computing recorded an 18.1 per cent increase, moving from 9,421 choices in 2024 to 11,129 in 2025. Engineering Physics also witnessed steady growth, rising from 6,173 to 7,303 choices, reflecting an increase of over 18.3 per cent.
Two programmes — Computer Science and Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering — were introduced as new offerings in 2025. While CSE recorded a choice count of 16,164, Electrical and Electronics Engineering also drew significant interest with 12,052 choices.
The Interdisciplinary Sciences five-year academic course saw moderate growth as well, with its choice count increasing from 4,173 in 2024 to 4,755 in 2025, a rise of nearly 14 per cent.
|Programme
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Computer Science & Engineering
|16,164
|—
|NEW
|Electronics & Communication Engg
|13,583
|9,998
|▲ 35.86%
|Electrical & Electronics Engg
|12,052
|—
|NEW
|Mechanical Engineering
|11,955
|10,010
|▲ 19.43%
|Mathematics and Computing
|11,129
|9,421
|▲ 18.13%
|Civil & Infrastructure Engineering
|8,698
|7,191
|▲ 20.96%
|Chemical & Biochemical Engineering
|7,453
|6,235
|▲ 19.53%
|Engineering Physics
|7,303
|6,173
|▲ 18.31%
|Interdisciplinary Sciences (5-yr)
|4,755
|4,173
|▲ 13.95%
Established in 2016, IIT Dharwad is one of the third-generation IITs set up by the central government to expand access to high-quality technical education. The institute began functioning under the mentorship of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay before transitioning to its permanent campus in Karnataka.