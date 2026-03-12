JEE Main 2026: This BTech programme is the most opted course at IIT Dharwad

CSE, introduced as a new programme this year, also attracted strong interest with a choice count of 16,164 (Image: iitdh.ac.in)

Among all the programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad (IIT Dharwad), the Electronics and Communication Engineering recorded the highest increase in choice count, rising from 9,998 in 2024 to 13,583 in 2025 – a jump of nearly 35.9 per cent.

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), introduced as a new programme this year, also attracted strong interest with a choice count of 16,164, making it one of the most preferred branches at IIT Dharwad in 2025.

The choice count data according to the Joint Implementation Committee Report (JIC Report) for IIT Dharwad indicates a strong rise in student interest across most undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025. The data shows that both core engineering disciplines and specialised programmes registered year-on-year growth.