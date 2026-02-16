JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Keys: NTA drops 9 questions, how much will this affect results?

Students can download the final answer keys from the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. Final answer keys are prepared after the Agency takes into account the questions claimed by students.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 10:50 AM IST
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Keys: NTA drops 9 questions, how much will this affect results?The final answer keys for JEE Main session one are then released based on the experts' recommendations to accept the claim or reject it.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the final answer keys for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 and as many as nine questions are dropped. Students can download the final answer keys from the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. Final answer keys are prepared after the Agency takes into account the questions claimed by students. These claimed questions are then referred to the subject expert. The final answer keys for JEE Main session one are then released based on the experts’ recommendations to accept the claim or reject it. For more updates on JEE Mains final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main 2026 January session result live updates

The final answer keys are available as a PDF document file on the official portal without the need for login credentials. Candidates can access and download them directly to match their marked responses and estimate their final scores before the result is declared.

How to check the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Keys

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled ‘JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key – Session 1’.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the final answer key PDF.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed subject-wise and paper-wise on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Compare the final answers with your response sheet to estimate your final score.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is expected to be announced by February 12, 2026. The final answer keys are typically published before or along with the results, and the results will also be available on the same official website.

Meanwhile, the Coaching Federation of India (CFI) has accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of releasing provisional solutions riddled with errors. Arguing that these mistakes could drastically impact student rankings, the federation has demanded bonus marks for several disputed questions.

Shortly after, CFI identified 17 problematic questions, pointing to ambiguous wording, calculation mistakes, incorrect answer options, and cases with multiple correct responses. Of these, the federation insists that 10 are fundamentally flawed and should be awarded as bonus questions, while the remaining seven suffer from technical inaccuracies.

 

