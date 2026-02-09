JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: NTA expected to release final answer keys soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The final answer keys will be available as a PDF document file on the official portal without the need for login credentials. Candidates can access and download them directly to match their marked responses.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 12:38 PM IST
JEE Main Final Answer Keys 2026 SoonJEE Main Final Answer Keys 2026 expected soon (Representational Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer keys soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. These keys will be used to calculate final scores and prepare the official result for Session 1.

Once published, the final answer keys will be available as a PDF document file on the official portal without the need for login credentials. Candidates can access and download them directly to match their marked responses and estimate their final scores before the result is declared.

Board results banner

The provisional answer keys and individual response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 were released on February 4, 2026. Along with this release, NTA opened an objection window that allowed candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional keys; with the final answer keys being awaited.

How to check the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Keys

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled ‘JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key – Session 1’.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the final answer key PDF.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed subject-wise and paper-wise on the screen.

Story continues below this ad

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Compare the final answers with your response sheet to estimate your final score.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is expected to be announced by February 12, 2026. The final answer keys are typically published before or along with the result, and the result will also be available on the same official website.

What happens after JEE Main 2026 Session 1 concluddes?

After Session 1 results are declared, NTA will prepare and release the scorecards for candidates, which include details of marks and percentiles. Based on these scores, candidates will move to the next stages of the admission process, including eligibility for JEE Advanced and counselling for participating institutes.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, registrations for JEE Main Session 2 are expected to begin soon, giving candidates another chance to improve their scores or take the exam if they missed Session 1.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
Exclusive: From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Waheeda Rehman
'I refused to budge': Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, 'stubborn' star won't let her go
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
David Dhawan
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
Cisco AI Summit
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
David Dhawan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement