JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: NTA expected to release final answer keys soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer keys soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. These keys will be used to calculate final scores and prepare the official result for Session 1.

Once published, the final answer keys will be available as a PDF document file on the official portal without the need for login credentials. Candidates can access and download them directly to match their marked responses and estimate their final scores before the result is declared.

The provisional answer keys and individual response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 were released on February 4, 2026. Along with this release, NTA opened an objection window that allowed candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional keys; with the final answer keys being awaited.