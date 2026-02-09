JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: NTA expected to release final answer keys soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer keys soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. These keys will be used to calculate final scores and prepare the official result for Session 1.
Once published, the final answer keys will be available as a PDF document file on the official portal without the need for login credentials. Candidates can access and download them directly to match their marked responses and estimate their final scores before the result is declared.
The provisional answer keys and individual response sheets for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 were released on February 4, 2026. Along with this release, NTA opened an objection window that allowed candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional keys; with the final answer keys being awaited.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled ‘JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key – Session 1’.
Step 3: Click on the link to open the final answer key PDF.
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed subject-wise and paper-wise on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference.
Step 6: Compare the final answers with your response sheet to estimate your final score.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is expected to be announced by February 12, 2026. The final answer keys are typically published before or along with the result, and the result will also be available on the same official website.
After Session 1 results are declared, NTA will prepare and release the scorecards for candidates, which include details of marks and percentiles. Based on these scores, candidates will move to the next stages of the admission process, including eligibility for JEE Advanced and counselling for participating institutes.
Meanwhile, registrations for JEE Main Session 2 are expected to begin soon, giving candidates another chance to improve their scores or take the exam if they missed Session 1.
Fitness coach Karishma Rawtani recently shared a video of 74-year-old filmmaker David Dhawan doing gentle yoga stretches on a sofa, praising his humility despite his success. An expert explains the benefits of such movements in one's 70s, including improved posture, balance, and a calm mind.