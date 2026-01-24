JEE Main 2026 Paper Analysis Live Updates: Day 4 Shift 1 exam over, candidates’ reactions

JEE Main 2026 Today Paper Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth day of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) today, January 24. The engineering entrance test is being held in two shifts – 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis

Story continues below this ad

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit cards for the January 28 and January 29 exams have not been released yet. The jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in websites will make the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket links for these days.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

For more news on admit card, syllabus and sample papers for JEE Main, the candidates can check education.indianexpress.com.

Live Updates Jan 24, 2026 05:45 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Analysis Live Updates: When will Paper 2 be held? Paper 2 of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted on the last day of the examination window in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check their shift timing and paper details carefully on the admit card once released. Jan 24, 2026 05:28 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Analysis Live Updates: Centre’s panel recommends a cap on coaching hours A committee appointed by the central government has proposed an overhaul in high school education system to reduce students’ dependence on coaching centres. The proposals include capping coaching classes at 2-3 hours daily, redesigning school curricula to mirror post-school competitive entrance examinations, giving greater weightage to board examination results in college admissions and exploring the possibility of introducing competitive tests in Class 11. Read More | Cap coaching hours, align curricula with JEE and NEET UG: Centre’s panel Jan 24, 2026 05:25 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Analysis Live Updates: When are the JEE Main 2026 session 1 dates? The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates are January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. On January 21 to 24 and on January 28, Paper 1 will be held in two shifts each day, with the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted on the last day of the examination in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Jan 24, 2026 04:36 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: How was Jan 23 exam? As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the JEE Main paper conducted on January 23 morning shift was of an easy to moderate difficulty level. All three subjects — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics — were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were comparatively easier to moderate. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis Jan 24, 2026 04:20 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: How was Jan 22 exam? According to Ujjwal Singh, founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, the Day 2, Shift 1 paper of JEE Main 2026 was concept-focused and NCERT-driven and easy to moderate in overall difficulty. Read More | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis Jan 24, 2026 03:57 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: How was Jan 21 exam? The JEE Main Jan 21 morning shift was moderate in difficulty, combining both calculation‑based and conceptual questions that students could manage with steady pacing. The section was not lengthy, enabling well‑prepared candidates to complete it comfortably within the allotted time. Overall, Physics tested both understanding and application without presenting unexpected hurdles. Read More | JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis Jan 24, 2026 03:30 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Is JEE Main admit card out for Jan 28 and Jan 29 exams? The JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit cards for the January 28 and January 29 exams are not issued yet. The JEE Main official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in - will make the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket links active once they are released. Jan 24, 2026 02:56 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Topics asked in Chemistry in morning session The Chemistry section, according to Sharma, was easy to moderate. Questions were distributed across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had relatively fewer questions, while Organic and Physical Chemistry were almost equally represented, with Physical Chemistry having slightly more numerical questions. Some of these were calculation-intensive, making the section somewhat time-consuming. Several statement-based questions were directly inspired by NCERT. Jan 24, 2026 02:56 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Topics asked in Physics in morning session As per Sharma, the Physics section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a greater focus on Mechanics, Electrostatics, and Magnetism, while Optics, Waves, and EMI had comparatively fewer questions. A fair number of questions were also seen from Gravitation. Some statement-based theoretical questions appeared ambiguous, making them slightly tricky to answer, though several were straightforward and direct. A few questions were time-consuming. Topics like Fluids, Oscillations, Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, Thermal Properties, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Overall, the section comprised roughly 50% basic and 50% calculation-based questions. Jan 24, 2026 02:55 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Topics asked in Math in morning session As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited, the mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well-distributed across the syllabus, with greater emphasis on Algebra, Calculus, and Conic Sections. Topics like 2D Geometry, Sets, Determinants, Matrices, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence, while Probability and Permutation & Combination had relatively fewer questions. The lengthy calculations made this section the most challenging and time-consuming. Jan 24, 2026 01:59 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Easy and balanced Chemistry Singh said that Chemistry in the January 24 morning shift exam was easy and balanced, with questions spread across Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry, dominated by numerical questions, especially from Physical Chemistry, and a few statement-based conceptual questions, making NCERT-based preparation effective. Jan 24, 2026 01:57 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Easy to moderate physics Physics, according to Singh, was easy to moderate in the January 24 morning shift exam, aligned with previous shifts, with predictable questions and no major surprises, making it manageable for prepared students. Jan 24, 2026 01:53 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Moderate to difficult math According to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Mathematics was moderate to difficult, similar to earlier papers, with a few lengthy and time-consuming questions requiring careful time management and strong problem-solving skills in January 24 morning shift exam. Jan 24, 2026 12:58 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Items barred - Instruments - Geometry boxes - Pencil boxes - Handbags - Purses - Any paper or stationery, textual materials - Food and water - Mobile phones - Earphones - Microphones - Pagers - Calculators - Docupens - Slide rules - Log tables - Cameras - Tape recorders - Metallic items - Electronic gadgets or devices Jan 24, 2026 12:55 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Things to keep in mind Candidates will have to carry the JEE Main 2026 admit card, a photo ID card in original and two passport-sized photographs. The JEE Main 2026 hall tickets will have to be deposited in the designated dropbox while leaving the exam hall after the end of the exam at 6 pm. The rough pages will also have to be deposited. Jan 24, 2026 12:53 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Will there be shift 2 exam today? Yes, there will be an afternoon shift exam today. The afternoon shift will start at 3 pm. Candidates will have to reach at the reporting time printed on the JEE Main 2026 admit card. NTA will conduct paper 1 of JEE Main on the second shift of January 24, 2026. Paper 1 is the BTech or the BE paper. It will comprise of two sections- A and B. The JEE Main Section A contains 20 questions for each subject – physics, chemistry and maths and JEE Main section B will comprise of five questions. Jan 24, 2026 12:18 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Easy chemistry 'I found the Chemistry paper, easiest of all," a candidate who took the JEE Main 2026 in the morning shift of January 24 said, while analysing the JEE Main 2026 paper. The candidate further said that the whole paper was balanced and was completed within the time given. Jan 24, 2026 12:16 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Easy to moderate physics As per a candidate taking the JEE Main 2026 in the morning shift of January 24 from a centre in Dibrugarh, Assam, the physics paper was easy to moderate. Questions could be solved easily. While 2-3 questions took the candidate some time, the rest could be answered easily. Jan 24, 2026 12:14 PM IST JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis Live Updates: Moderate math As per a candidate taking the JEE Main 2026 in the morning shift of January 24 from a centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the math paper was of a moderate level. Questions were all balanced and were framed based on the NCERT textbooks. Jan 24, 2026 11:56 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Paper Analysis Live Updates: JEE Main shift 1 to get over at 12 noon The first shift of JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 exam will get over at 12 noon. Candidates will have to drop their admit cards at the drop box provided at the exam centres. Jan 24, 2026 11:30 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Paper Analysis Live Updates: How many candidates have appeared so far? Till January 23, of the 8,01,326 registered candidates, as many as 7,70,441 (96.15 per cent) have appeared JEE Main 2026 exams. The number of candidates who are Aadhaar verified (till Jan 23) are 7,40,412 (96.10 per cent). As many as 2,563 candidates are PwD, as per data shared by NTA. Jan 24, 2026 11:14 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Paper Analysis Live Updates: JEE Main Day 4 exam today The NTA which started the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam on January 21, is conducting the fourth day of exam today. The exam is being held in two shift - first from 9 am and the next will be held from 3 pm. Both the shifts are of three hours duration. JEE Main paper 1 for the BTech and BE papers are held today.