Why thousands of students are flooding back to India’s ‘coaching capital’ this season

The new batches starting March 25 saw an influx of students and parents from across the country visiting the city Kota, signalling a recovery after nearly three years of downturn (Representational/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After a prolonged slowdown, Rajasthan’s Kota, widely recognised as India’s premier coaching hub for IIT-JEE and NEET, is witnessing a revival, with admissions for the 2026-27 academic session gathering momentum.

Early trends indicate a 20-30 per cent rise in student enrolments across coaching centres in the city. The resurgence comes after a sharp decline over the past few years.

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Between 2023 and 2025, the number of students dropped by nearly 30-40 per cent – from around 2.5 lakh aspirants generating an annual revenue of Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to just 85,000 – 1 lakh students, with revenue shrinking to about Rs 3,500 crore.

However, the tide now appears to be turning.