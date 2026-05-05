JEE Main 2026 BArch, BPlanning Result 2026: Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know marking scheme

Candidates can now access the JEE Main paper 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 5, 2026 09:55 PM IST
The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency on April 7 held the paper 2The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency on April 7 held the paper 2 (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 paper 2 result today, on May 5, 2026. The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency on April 7 held the paper 2 and released the JEE Main final answer keys on May 4. Candidates can now check the JEE Main paper 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

No question has been dropped from the JEE Main 2026 paper 2 final answer key. For more information on JEE Main, check IE Education. 

JEE Main 2026 BArch (Paper 2A): Exam pattern and marking

The BArch paper was divided into three parts

– Part I – Mathematics: 20 MCQs (Section A) + 5 numerical questions (Section B) — 100 marks

– Part II – Aptitude Test: 50 MCQs — 200 marks

– Part III – Drawing Test: 2 questions (pen-and-paper mode) — 100 marks

– Total: 77 questions, 400 marks

Marking scheme

Correct answer: +4 marks

– Incorrect answer: -1 mark (no negative marking in Drawing Test)

– Unanswered: 0 marks

For numerical questions, answers must be entered as integers rounded to the nearest value.

JEE Main 2026 BPlanning (Paper 2B): Exam pattern and marking

The BPlanning paper is conducted fully in CBT mode and includes

– Part I – Mathematics: 20 MCQs + 5 numerical questions — 100 marks

– Part II – Aptitude Test: 50 MCQs — 200 marks

– Part III – Planning-based questions: 25 questions — 100 marks

– Total: 100 questions, 400 marks

Marking scheme

– Correct answer: +4 marks

– Incorrect answer: -1 mark

– Unanswered: 0 marks

Merit list and tie-breaking rules

For both BArch and BPlanning papers, raw scores are converted into NTA scores, and the final merit list is prepared by combining scores from all shifts and sessions.

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In case of a tie, ranks are determined based on:

1. Higher NTA score in Mathematics

2. Followed by Aptitude Test score

3. Then Drawing Test (BArch) or Planning section (BPlanning)

4. Fewer incorrect responses relative to correct attempts

5. Section-wise accuracy comparisons

If the tie persists even after all criteria, candidates are assigned the same rank.

Special marking conditions

If a question has multiple correct answers, full marks are awarded to those selecting any correct option. If all options are correct, all candidates attempting the question receive full marks. If a question is dropped, full marks are awarded to all candidates in that shift.

 

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