JEE Main 2026 BArch, BPlanning Result 2026: Result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know marking scheme

The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency on April 7 held the paper 2 (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 paper 2 result anytime soon. The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency on April 7 held the paper 2 and released the JEE Main final answer keys on May 4. Candidates can check the JEE Main paper 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in, when released.

No question has been dropped from the JEE Main 2026 paper 2 final answer key. For more information on JEE Main, check IE Education.

JEE Main 2026 BArch (Paper 2A): Exam pattern and marking

The BArch paper was divided into three parts

– Part I – Mathematics: 20 MCQs (Section A) + 5 numerical questions (Section B) — 100 marks