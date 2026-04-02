JEE Mains 2026 April Session Highlights: Shift 1 and 2 analysis, most difficult subject in Day 1

JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis Highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 session 2 exam on April 2, will be holding the second day of exam on April 4. JEE Main is held for two papers — paper 1 and paper 2. The JEE Main 2026 paper 1 (BE/BTech) is being held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, and, paper 2A (BArch) and paper 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for April 7. JEE Main is being conducted in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon (shift 1) and 3 pm to 6 pm (shift 2).

JEE Main April 2 Exam Analysis

The NTA has also revised JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam centres and dates following representations from aspirants. Centres in the Middle East were changed due to the ongoing conflict. Candidates who requested rescheduling due to Easter on April 5, 2026, have been accommodated with new dates. To prevent clashes with Class 12 board exams, the NTA coordinated with CBSE and adjusted schedules based on candidates’ exam dates. Requests related to other exam conflicts were also considered, an NTA statement issued on March 31, said.

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Applicants must print and carry their JEE Main admit card, along with a valid photo ID — aadhar card, passport, or voter ID. Candidates are also required to affix a passport-size photograph, identical to the one uploaded during registration, onto the admit card. Candidates are also required to carry an additional passport-sized photograph to the exam which will be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Students are advised to reach the JEE Main exam center at the scheduled reporting time — 7 am for first shift and 1 pm for second shift — to allow for mandatory frisking and document verification.

Read More | JEE Main 2026 April Session Exam Day Guidelines: Dress code, important documents, prohibited items and more

Strict dress codes must be observed by the candidates. They should avoid wearing clothes with large buttons, jewellery, or any metallic items. Shoes with thick soles and closed footwear are prohibited, simple sandals or open-toe slippers are preferred. Personal items like mobile phones, electronic devices, calculators, textual material, and handbags are strictly banned inside the examination hall. Candidates can carry transparent water bottles, which are permitted inside the centre. NTA will provide a pen and rough sheets at the desk for the JEE Main exam.

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Live Updates Apr 3, 2026 05:11 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: When is the next JEE Main BTech paper? The next JEE Main for BTech paper will be held on tomorrow, April 4, and then on 5, 6, and 8. Apr 3, 2026 03:08 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: How to use ChatGPT for JEE Main preparation? ChatGPT recently announced updates aimed at helping learners better understand mathematics and science concepts. The platform can now work through complex equations with improved accuracy, explain step-by-step reasoning, and provide clearer conceptual breakdowns for STEM subjects. According to OpenAI, in early testing, high school and college-age students reported that the interactive format helped them better understand how variables relate to one another, while educators noted that such tools could help students grasp how concepts work rather than simply memorising formulas. Apr 3, 2026 02:19 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Google Gemini for JEE preparation Earlier this year, Google announced the introduction of AI-powered capabilities within Google Gemini that allow students to practise and understand complex quantitative concepts. The tool can generate practice questions, explain solutions step-by-step, and break down difficult physics or mathematics problems. Such features are increasingly being used by students preparing for competitive engineering entrances like JEE to quickly test concepts or understand alternate approaches to solving problems. Apr 3, 2026 01:32 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: What are the JEE Main 2026 April exam dates? The JEE Main 2026 paper 1 (BE/BTech) started on April 2. The next JEE Main exam will be held on tomorrow, April 4, and then on 5, 6, and 8, for paper 1 (BE/ BTech) paper. Paper 2A (BArch) and paper 2B (BPlanning) will be conducted on April 7. Apr 3, 2026 01:07 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Lengthy math in Day 1 afternoon shift Mathematics, according to Singh, was moderate in difficulty but lengthy. While the questions were not highly complex conceptually, they required time and accuracy, making it challenging for students to attempt many questions. Attempting more than 15 questions accurately within the given time would have been difficult for most students. Apr 3, 2026 12:32 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Overall moderate chemistry Chemistry was moderate overall, according to Singh. Physical Chemistry was relatively more demanding due to calculation-based questions, making it slightly time-consuming. Organic and Inorganic Chemistry were more straightforward, focusing on conceptual clarity and direct application. A balanced preparation across all three areas was essential to maximise scoring. Apr 3, 2026 11:59 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Physics in Day 1 afternoon shift 'slightly tougher than shift 1' Physics was easy to moderate, though slightly tougher than Shift 1, Singh said, adding that the questions were largely standard but involved moderate calculations, requiring careful application rather than direct formula-based solving. Students with clarity of concepts and steady problem-solving approach would have performed well. Apr 3, 2026 11:44 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: April 2 second shift 'more-balanced' The second shift reflects a more balanced, yet slightly more demanding paper compared to the morning session, Singh said while analysing the afternoon shift of April 2 JEE Main exam. Apr 3, 2026 10:51 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Moderate level Chemistry in afternoon shift of April 2 The chemistry section had a moderate level of difficulty, Sharma said while analysing the JEE Main April 2 evening shift paper. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While generally straightforward, a few questions involved calculations and were time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT concepts, he added. Apr 3, 2026 10:27 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Moderate to difficult math As per Sharma, the mathematics section in the April 2 afternoon session ranged from moderate to difficult and was time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher emphasis on Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered. Lengthy and complex calculations made this section the most challenging. Apr 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: 'Physics on the easier side' The physics section in the afternoon shift, according to Sharma, was on the easier side. Questions covered most major chapters, with greater weightage from Mechanics and Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Some questions were statement-based. Apr 3, 2026 10:08 AM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: How was the April 2 afternoon shift paper? The evening shift, as per Sharma, was of moderate difficulty. Physics was relatively easy, chemistry was of moderate level, and mathematics ranged from moderate to difficult. Both mathematics and chemistry were time-intensive, which made completing the paper within the allotted time challenging and overall, the paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, Sharma added. Apr 2, 2026 06:11 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Dress code JEE Main 2026 candidates need to wear simple, light, and comfortable clothing without metallic items, large buttons, or heavy embellishments for smooth security frisking. Some of the restricted items include thick-soled shoes, jewellery, caps, and watches. Apr 2, 2026 04:46 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Things to revise Although both NCERT Class 11th and Class 12th textbooks represent the basis of all JEE syllabus. The majority of questions you answer in physics, chemistry and mathematics will also be NCERT questions, you need to be very detailed when studying any book or document concerning the JEE. Re-reviewing NCERT many times with respect to concept, examples, and in-text questions will ensure that you don’t move on to a higher-level material that has no relevance to what you’re currently working on. Past year questions for JEE Main and JEE Advanced. This includes full-length mock tests and the analysis thereof all contribute towards improvements in your accuracy and time management. Apr 2, 2026 04:37 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Things to avoid in the last few days One of the major mistakes that students commonly make is starting new last minute topics. Given that there is only a few days left until the exam date, attempting to learn all new material can result in stress and confusion. Thus, this is an opportunity for you to reinforce the material that you have previously learned. Concentrate your efforts on reviewing main concepts, formulas, and commonly asked topics. Accuracy and clarity should be your foremost goals at this stage rather than new learning experiences or expanding the volume of the material being covered. Apr 2, 2026 04:22 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: 3 held in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh for alleged device tampering at exam centre The Ramgarh district administration in Jharkhand ordered a probe into alleged tampering of computer sets, which were to be used for the JEE Main scheduled on April 2, an official said on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and a manhunt has been launched to nab others involved, the official said. The action was taken after Radha Govind University (RGU), a private institute in the district, lodged an FIR with the Ramgarh police station alleging tampering of its computer sets by some persons ahead of the JEE Main examination. Apr 2, 2026 04:07 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Kara, Kirpan allowed Sikh candidates will be permitted to wear their religious articles - Kara and Kirpan, to the JEE Main 2026 exam centres. Apr 2, 2026 02:51 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Details on attendance sheet The candidates will have to enter the required details on the attendance sheet in legible handwriting. They should put their signature, left hand thumb impression and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place during the examination. They should ensure that their left-hand impression is clear and not smudged. Apr 2, 2026 02:45 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Will there be negative marking? There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in Section A and Section B. One mark will be cut for every wrong answer marked. Apr 2, 2026 02:33 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Things to carry Applicants must print and carry their JEE Main admit card, along with a valid photo ID — aadhar card, passport, or voter ID. Candidates are also required to affix a passport-size photograph, identical to the one uploaded during registration, onto the admit card. Candidates are also required to carry an additional passport-sized photograph to the exam which will be pasted on the attendance sheet. Apr 2, 2026 02:18 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Shift 2 from 3 pm NTA will be conducting shift 2 exam from 3 pm. The students will have to carry the admit card and drop it at the designated drop box before leaving the exam centre. Apr 2, 2026 02:10 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: More balanced, student-friendly as compared to January 2026 papers Singh said that the April session has begun on a more balanced and student-friendly note compared to the January 2026 JEE Main session. The paper clearly reflects a shift towards testing conceptual clarity over complexity, he added, saying that for students, this reinforces an important takeaway that strong fundamentals and consistent practice matter more than ever. Apr 2, 2026 02:01 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Most time-consuming math As per Sharma, the Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had average representation. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry had moderate coverage. Lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest, Sharma added. Apr 2, 2026 02:00 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Moderate in difficulty and slightly lengthy math paper Mathematics was moderate in difficulty and slightly lengthy, as expected, Singh said analysing the JEE Main day 1 morning session exam paper. While the questions were not unusually difficult, they required time and careful calculation, making time management crucial, he added. Compared to some earlier shifts, this section felt more approachable, though still the most time-consuming. Apr 2, 2026 01:52 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: 'Most scoring chemistry' Chemistry, according to Singh, emerged as the most scoring section, with an overall easy-to-moderate difficulty level. The paper had balanced coverage across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Organic Chemistry included statement-based questions, focusing on conceptual clarity rather than memorisation. The section required basic understanding and quick application, with minimal complex calculations, he added. Apr 2, 2026 01:45 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Moderate to difficult chemistry As per Sharma, the chemistry section was moderate in difficulty. Questions were almost evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly greater emphasis on Inorganic Chemistry and comparatively fewer questions from Organic Chemistry. While not very difficult, some questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming, which impacted overall time management. Apr 2, 2026 01:37 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: How was the physics paper? The Physics section was relatively easier. Questions were asked from most major chapters, with a higher weightage from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had comparatively fewer questions. Mechanics had average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered. - Ajay Sharma, national academic director, engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited Apr 2, 2026 01:32 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: 'Student-friendly paper' The overall paper, according to Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, was easy to moderate and more student-friendly compared to the January 2026 session. The focus was clearly on strong fundamentals and conceptual understanding, rather than tricky or advanced problem-solving. With simpler calculations, balanced subject coverage, and manageable time pressure, the paper allowed students, especially those with strong basics to maximise attempts and accuracy. This shift is expected to be high-scoring, with top-performing students having the potential to achieve near-perfect scores. Apr 2, 2026 01:27 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Subject-wise difficulty level Among the three subjects, Mathematics was the most difficult, Ajay Sharma, national academic director, engineering at Aakash Educational Services Limited said. The paper, according to him was moderate to difficult, with easy to moderate physics, moderate to difficult chemistry due to its calculation-intensive nature and most difficult mathematics. Both Mathematics and Chemistry were time-consuming, making it challenging to complete the paper within the given time. Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. Apr 2, 2026 01:13 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Easy to moderate paper According to an aspirant who appeared for the exam from a centre in Delhi, the JEE Main 2026 April session paper held today was of moderate level. The aspirant found the math easier and physics and chemistry moderate. Apr 2, 2026 12:53 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: What is the marking scheme? - Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: +4 - Incorrect answer: -1 - Unanswered / marked for review (without selecting any option, without filling any numerical value): 0 Apr 2, 2026 12:44 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: How was the paper? As per a candidate who appeared for the JEE Main 2026 April 2 exam in the morning session from a centre in Rajasthan, the physics paper was lengthy. The math and chemistry was of easy to moderate. Apr 2, 2026 12:14 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Paper pattern The JEE Main BTech April 2026 paper comprised three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the subjects have two sections – 1 and 2. While section 1 has 20 multiple choice questions for each subject with single correct answer, section 2 has 5 numerical based questions in all the subjects. There will be negative marking for incorrect answer in Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on- screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer. Apr 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST JEE Main 2026 April Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Shift 1 over The shift 1 exam which started at 9 am is over. Keep following this blog for updates on analysis and difficulty level. Apr 2, 2026 11:58 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Admit cards to be dropped Duly filled-in JEE Main 2026 admit card must be dropped in the designated dropbox while leaving the examination hall. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers, NTA had announced earlier. Apr 2, 2026 11:36 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Blank papers for rough work Blank paper sheets for rough work of A4 size will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of each of the sheets and must drop the sheets in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the JEE Main exam hall. Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers, NTA said. Apr 2, 2026 10:56 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Things not allowed - Instrument - Geometry box - Pencil box - Handbag - Purse - Paper - Stationery - Textual material (printed or written material) - Eatables - Water (loose or packed) - Mobile Phone - Ear Phone - Microphone - Pager - Calculator - DocuPen - Slide Rules - Log Tables - Camera - Tape Recorder - Watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator - Metallic item - Electronic gadgets - Electronic devices Apr 2, 2026 10:51 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: What to check after the question paper is seen on the screen? The candidate should ensure that the JEE Main 2026 April exam question paper available on the computer screen is as per his/her opted subject and medium indicated in the JEE Main admit card. In case, the subject or medium of the question paper is other than the opted subject or medium, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned, an NTA statement said. Apr 2, 2026 10:25 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Things to check on the admit card - Date of the examination - Shift and timings of test - Venue of test - Reporting time at centre - Gate closing time of the centre Apr 2, 2026 10:10 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Revisions in JEE Main dates and centres In response to representations from aspirants of JEE Main 2026 Session 2, the NTA has revised the examination centres and dates. For candidates in the Middle East, the NTA considered multiple requests to change examination centres due to the ongoing conflict in the region and revised the allotted centres accordingly. Candidates who had requested rescheduling of their JEE Main 2026 examination due to Easter celebrations on April 5, 2026, have also been accommodated, and their exam dates have been changed. To avoid clashes with other examinations, particularly the Class 12 board exams, the NTA coordinated with CBSE to obtain exam dates of appearing candidates. Based on the schedule shared by CBSE and the information provided by candidates in their application forms, the NTA planned the JEE Main exam dates to prevent overlaps. Additionally, requests from aspirants seeking changes due to other exams were considered, and dates were rescheduled where necessary. These measures have been implemented to ensure fairness and convenience for all candidates appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2, an NTA statement dated March 31, said. Apr 2, 2026 09:54 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: What are the JEE Main 2026 April exam dates? The JEE Main 2026 paper 1 (BE/BTech) is being held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, and, paper 2A (BArch) and paper 2B (BPlanning) will be conducted on April 7. Apr 2, 2026 09:43 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: Things to carry to the exam centre - A copy of the downloaded and printed JEE Main admit card from the NTA website in A4 size, colour if possible - Two passport photos - one for attendance sheet) - Original valid photo ID as uploaded in the JEE Main application - Aadhaar mismatch certificate, if applicable, with original attestation) - PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable) No photocopies or mobile images will be accepted. Identity verification is mandatory. Apr 2, 2026 09:35 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: In how many exam centres JEE Main is being held? JEE Main 2026 April exam is being held in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India. Apr 2, 2026 09:23 AM IST JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: How many candidates will be taking JEE Main this year? As per data released by NTA, around 11.23 lakh candidates will be appearing in the JEE Main 2026 April exam. Apr 2, 2026 09:16 AM IST JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Exam LIVE Updates: What is the official website of JEE Main? The official website of JEE Main is jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is another official website of NTA - nta.ac.in. Information on JEE Main will be made available on these two websites only.