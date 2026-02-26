JEE Main 2026 application correction window opens on Feb 27; what for existing and new candidates

JEE Main 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 27 will open the application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates who have made mistakes in their submitted JEE Main application form can edit and modify them by February 28 (11.50 pm). The official website for JEE Main session 2 is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This opportunity to modify and make changes in the selected fields on the JEE Main 2026 application window is being provided for all those candidates who have applied as a fresh candidate for the JEE Main 2026 session 2, as well as for those candidates who had applied for JEE Main 2026 session 1 and also registered for JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

JEE Main 2026 application correction for existing candidates

Existing candidates – those who registered during the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application period between October 31 and November 27, 2025, and have also applied for session 2 from February 1 to February 25, 2026, will be permitted to edit or modify specific details in their application forms. These include the course (paper), medium of the question paper, state code of eligibility, choice of examination cities from the available options, educational qualification details for Class 10 and Class 12, gender, category, fee payment (if applicable), and identity details in cases where registration was done using an identity other than Aadhaar.

However, corrections in these fields will be allowed only after the payment of an additional correction fee, if applicable.

JEE Main 2026 application correction for new candidates

For new candidates who applied only for JEE Main 2026 session 2 during the registration window from February 1 to February 25, 2026, certain restrictions and allowances apply to the JEE Main application correction process.

Candidates will not be permitted to change key contact and identification details, including mobile number, email address, permanent and present address, emergency contact details, and the live or uploaded photograph.

However, they will be allowed to modify their own name or the name of their father or mother. In addition, candidates can change or add details such as educational qualification information for Class 10 and Class 12, state code of eligibility, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwD status (if not verified through the UDID portal), signature, and paper opted for.

Based on changes in permanent or present address, candidates may also update their examination city selection and medium of examination. Identity details can be corrected only for those candidates who registered using an identity proof other than Aadhaar.

After the correction window in the JEE Main 2026 application closes, NTA will release the advance city intimation slip, followed by the JEE Main Session 2 admit cards. These documents will include exam date, shift timing, and the city and centre allotted. Candidates must verify the details thoroughly and ensure travel arrangements are planned, especially for out-station centres.