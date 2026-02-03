JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Date Live Updates: NTA to release provisional answer keys by Feb 4

The results for session one will be announced on February 12.

NTA JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will by February 4 release the provisional answer keys for the JEE Main session one. Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections will be between February 4 and 5. The results for session one will be announced on February 12.

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here Story continues below this ad The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April. Last year, the session one exam was held between January 22 and 30. In the final answer keys, 12 questions are dropped, with most questions in Physics. Live Updates Feb 3, 2026 09:22 AM IST NTA JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Date Live Updates: What is the official website to check JEE Main answer key? The JEE Main 2026 January session answer key will be released on the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in and the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in. Aspirants can download both documents from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ representative image) The overall difficulty level of the JEE Main paper across all days was moderate. On certain days, some shifts — particularly in Physics and Chemistry — were slightly easier, while on others, especially during evening sessions, the Mathematics section featured several lengthy and complex problems, pushing the overall difficulty to moderate to difficult. Morning shifts, by contrast, were generally more balanced than afternoon or evening shifts. Despite these variations, the degree of shift-wise fluctuation over the four-day examination window remained within the expected range.

