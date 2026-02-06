JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

PG aspirants need to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference. (Representational/AI Generated)

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection: The NTA is set to conclude the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key today, on February 6. Candidates can challenge the provisional answers on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key along with the response sheets of candidates earlier this week. The answer key and response sheets have been made available for around 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam.

Steps to check JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key and raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key/response sheet.