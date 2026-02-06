JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection: The NTA is set to conclude the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key today, on February 6. Candidates can challenge the provisional answers on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key along with the response sheets of candidates earlier this week. The answer key and response sheets have been made available for around 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key/response sheet.
Step 3: A login window will open. Enter your application number and password or date of birth.
Step 4: Click on Submit. The question-wise answer key, selected options, and response sheet will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the answer key and response sheet for reference.
Step 6: To raise an objection, select the question(s) you want to challenge.
Step 7: Upload supporting documents/justification for each challenge.
In its notice, the NTA has informed that no objections will be accepted after the deadline.
Candidates wishing to raise objections must log in to the portal using their application number and password or date of birth. After logging in, they can select the questions they want to challenge and submit their objections online.
Note that while submitting challenges, candidates are required to upload supporting documents or justification for each objection raised.
Once the objection window closes, the NTA will examine the challenges received and release the final answer key after reviewing the submissions.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is scheduled to be declared on February 12. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has revealed that he and his family have made a major life change, with Dubai now becoming their new home. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the cricket icon reflected on the decision, expressing gratitude for his life in Australia while explaining what drew him to the UAE.