JEE Topper Tips: ‘Follow hierarchy of questions from basic to advanced,’ says IIT Guwahati student Toiyeb Ashiq

Today, when he looks back at his JEE Mains and Advanced journey, he feels immensely proud that he accomplished that 'IIT dream'. He is now pursuing a BTech in Mathematics and Computing at IIT Guwahati.

'Follow hierarchy of questions from basic to advanced,' says IIT Guwahati student Toiyeb Ashiq | JEE Topper Tips For aspirants, Toiyeb emphasises the importance of previous years’ questions (PYQs) for JEE Main, as they provide clarity on exam patterns and improve speed and accuracy.

Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir — known for its natural beauty, meadows, and the Battle of Budgam — is home to IIT Guwahati student Toiyeb Ashiq. While the region is better known for producing doctors and MBBS aspirants, Toiyeb charted a different course, quietly preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Today, he looks back on his JEE Main and Advanced journey with pride, having realised his IIT dream. He is currently pursuing a BTech in Mathematics and Computing at IIT Guwahati.

Toiyeb’s academic journey began at DPS Budgam, where he scored 98.4 per cent in Class 10. He later continued his studies at Government Higher Secondary School, awaiting his Class 12 results before appearing for JEE. His father, late Ashiq Feroz, remains a source of inspiration.

JEE Preparation

He began his JEE preparation in Class 11, dedicating himself to a rigorous schedule. “Chemistry was the easiest for me, while Mathematics was challenging but also my favourite. I developed a deep interest in Mathematics during Covid. Physics was tough initially, but with practice, I managed to perform well,” he said. Despite having an all-India rank of 152 in JEE Main session one, he appeared for the April session to improve his chances of getting a good NIT.

Consistency was his mantra. Toiyeb avoided distractions, including social media, and focused entirely on his studies. He relied heavily on mock tests at the RISE coaching institute, revising the syllabus thoroughly and analysing his performance to strengthen weak areas. His disciplined approach paid off when he scored 202 marks in JEE Advanced, securing an All India Rank of 1192.

PYQs, speed, & accuracy

For aspirants, Toiyeb emphasises the importance of previous years’ questions (PYQs) for JEE Main, as they provide clarity on exam patterns and improve speed and accuracy. For JEE, he recommends a hierarchical approach — starting with basic concepts, moving to moderate problems, and finally tackling advanced-level questions.

He added that failing to clear the first session is not the end of the road. “If JEE is truly your goal, regroup and try again with better preparation. Solve previous years’ questions, find a good mentor, and follow their guidance sincerely,” he said.

He further suggests revising notes multiple times, giving mock tests, and analysing them carefully. “Hard work, consistency, and disciplined study make all the difference,” he said, embodying the resilience and determination that define every successful JEE story.

Life at IIT Guwahati

At IIT Guwahati, Toiyeb opted for Mathematics and Computing, the best choice available at his rank. “I am really enjoying my college life here. The campus is vibrant, full of opportunities beyond academics. Participating in clubs and student activities has helped me explore my interests, build teamwork skills, and connect with peers from diverse backgrounds,” he says.

These experiences, according to him, have significantly contributed to his personal growth, helping him strike a balance between academics, creativity, leadership, and leisure. Altogether, he calls his journey at IIT Guwahati both fulfilling and enriching.

Sheen Kachroo is the Senior Sub-Editor working with the Indian Express Digital.

 

