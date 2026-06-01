JEE Advanced Results 2026 Out: AAT counselling registration begins, JoSAA notice shortly

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced 2026 results, paving the way for the commencement of the admission process for IITs and other participating institutes. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 330 marks, while Kabeer Chhillar, also from the IIT Delhi zone, secured AIR 2 with 329 marks.
IIT JEE Advanced Results 2026 Live
Following the declaration of results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process and Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) registration have begun for eligible candidates. While AAT registration opened on June 1, JoSAA counselling registration and choice filling are scheduled to begin on June 2.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the centralised admission process for over 120 premier technical institutions across the country, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and several Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
Admissions to the IITs are based on candidates’ JEE Advanced ranks, while seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs are allotted using JEE Main ranks. Through the JoSAA portal, candidates must register, fill and lock their preferred institute-programme combinations, participate in seat allotment rounds, and complete online reporting procedures after receiving a seat allotment.
As per the schedule, JoSAA 2026 registration and choice filling will commence at 5 pm on June 2.
Meanwhile, candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi will have to appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026.
Only candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to register for AAT. The examination does not generate a separate rank list. Instead, candidates who qualify AAT become eligible for BArch admissions through the JoSAA counselling process, with seat allocation based on their JEE Advanced rank.
AAT 2026 registration began at 10 am on June 1 and will remain open until 5 pm on June 2. The examination will be conducted on June 4 from 9 am to 12 noon, and the results will be declared on June 7.