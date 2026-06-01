JEE Advanced Results 2026 Out: AAT counselling registration begins, JoSAA notice shortly

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced 2026 results, paving the way for the commencement of the admission process for IITs and other participating institutes. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 330 marks, while Kabeer Chhillar, also from the IIT Delhi zone, secured AIR 2 with 329 marks.

IIT JEE Advanced Results 2026 Live

Following the declaration of results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process and Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) registration have begun for eligible candidates. While AAT registration opened on June 1, JoSAA counselling registration and choice filling are scheduled to begin on June 2.