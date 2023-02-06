scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Before JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration begins, here’s list of states with highest registrations

JEE Main 2023 session 1 registration increases 3.84 per cent in comparison to 2022 exams. The enrollment in female and third gender candidates has observed a decrease.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration soonThis year, the NTA had received a total of 9.06 lakh registrations for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam. (Representative image. Express photo)
Before JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration begins, here’s list of states with highest registrations
JEE Main 2023 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 2 on February 7 will conclude on March 7. The session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to register for the second session at the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The result for JEE Main session 1 is also expected to release soon. Before the score card is out, let’s take a look at which states have reported the highest number of registrations for the January session.

This year, the NTA had received a total of 9.06 lakh registrations, out of which 6.28 lakh are male candidates, 2.77 aspirants are female and only three candidates have registered under the ‘third gender’ category (who hail from Bihar, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh).

Maharashtra has recorded the most number of registrations for the session 1 exams. According to the data provided by the NTA, 1.06 lakh students registered from the state, out of which 72,013 were male candidates and 34,093 females candidates.

JEE Main 2023 registrations increase

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 registration data Female and transgender candidates have decreased since last year. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh reported the second highest registrations (1.03 lakh) for the January session. In UP, there were 81,221 male candidates, 22,745 female candidates and one aspirant from the third gender. A close third in number of registrations is Andhra Pradesh with 98,418 candidates — 59,819 male students and 38,599 female aspirants.

Telangana registered the fourth highest number of candidates (92,371) — out of which 55,933 were male aspirants and 36,438 female candidates. However, the fifth highest registrations saw a dip of almost 30,000 as Rajasthan reported 60,760 (48,790 male and 11,970 female students).

This year, the total number of registrations for session 1 have gone up by 3.84 per cent in comparison to 2022 exams. In 2022 session 1 exam, a total of 8.72 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main session 1, of which 7.69 lakh appeared for the exam.

According to the NTA data, 10.2 lakh unique candidates had registered for session 1 and 2, and 9.05 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 18:15 IST
