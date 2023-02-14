JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration LIVE Updates: Check how to apply

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023, session 2. Vineet Joshi, the Chief of NTA, has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration process for the April session will begin today evening, or by tomorrow morning. Once released, candidates can fill the application form at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 registration was suppose to begin on February 7, however, they were delayed due to unspecified reasons. The exams for session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

The NTA will conduct only two sessions of JEE Main this year. It is not mandatory for candidate to appear for both sessions. If a candidate appears in both sessions, then their best score will be considered in the preparation of the merit list. NTA will send a copy of the final scorecard of JEE Main 2023 to the registered email address of the candidates.