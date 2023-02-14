scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration LIVE Updates: Check how to apply

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Candidates who have registered before can login using their application number and password but they will have to pay the fees again at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi | February 14, 2023 12:55 IST
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration beginsThe session 2 exam will be held from April 6 to 12. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023, session 2. Vineet Joshi, the Chief of NTA, has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration process for the April session will begin today evening, or by tomorrow morning. Once released, candidates can fill the application form at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 registration was suppose to begin on February 7, however, they were delayed due to unspecified reasons. The exams for session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

The NTA will conduct only two sessions of JEE Main this year. It is not mandatory for candidate to appear for both sessions. If a candidate appears in both sessions, then their best score will be considered in the preparation of the merit list. NTA will send a copy of the final scorecard of JEE Main 2023 to the registered email address of the candidates.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 LIVE Updates: Apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

12:55 (IST)14 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023, Session 2: Important Dates

As per the information brochure of JEE Main 2023

Registrations end date- March 7 (11:50 pm)
City intimation slip- Third week of March
Admit card for session 2- Last week of March
Exam dates- April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Dates for release of answer key and results will be announced later

12:40 (IST)14 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023, Session 2: How to apply

Once the registration window opens, candidates can apply by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration if not registered for previous session

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 6: Fill the application form, save and submit the fees

Step 7: Download the form for future reference

12:34 (IST)14 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Website to apply

Once the application forms are released, candidates can fill the application form at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

12:29 (IST)14 Feb 2023
JEE Main session 2 registration to begin today

Vineet Joshi, the Chief of NTA, has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration process for the April session will begin today evening, or by tomorrow morning.

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Check steps to register for session 2

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 LIVE Updates: This year, a total of 8.60 lakh students registered for session 1 exams and 8.23 lakh (95.80%) candidates appeared for session 1. In session 1, a total of 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile, of which 14 are from general category, four from OBC-NCL, and one each from gen-EWS and SC category. There are two girls who have scored 99.99 percentile.

 

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:24 IST
