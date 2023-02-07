scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registration begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration: The exams for session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration beginsThe exams will be held from April 6 to 12 (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representative Image)

JEE Main 2023, Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today begin the registration process for session 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023. Students who wish to appear for session two can apply at the official JEE website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exams for session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

JEE Main 2023, Session 2: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for session two registration on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Pay the examination fee and submit

Step 5: View the application form and download it for future reference

Session 2 will be the last exam for JEE Main 2023. Just as in session one, this session will also be conducted in multiple shifts. “The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions,” read the notification.

The All India Rank will be compiled and declared after conduct of session 2 of JEE Main 2023.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 09:39 IST
