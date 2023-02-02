JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1: Provisional answer key released; how to check

JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency today released the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session one 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

The exams were held from January 24 to February 1, in two shifts, except for the BArch (paper 2A) and B Planning (paper 2B) which were held only in the second shift on January 28.

JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage reading, ‘answer key challenge’

Step 3: Login either through application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 4: View the answer sheet, match your answers and download it for future reference

If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge it by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. It will be a non-refundable fee. Applicants have to select the ‘challenges regarding answer key’ option, select the paper they appeared for and then select the correct answer according to them. They have to upload supporting documents for which you can select ‘choose file’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). They should then save their claim and pay the fees.

The fees have to be paid through online banking, credit or debit card. Challenges can be submitted till February 4 till 7:50 pm and fees can be paid till 8 pm of February 4. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key.