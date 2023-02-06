JEE Main 2023: NTA drops 5 questions, rectifies answers for two; here’s how it will affect result

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 1 for BTech and BE papers. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NTA dropped five questions in the final provisional answer key. There was one question which had different answers for English and Hindi papers. Except for one question, all the questions that were dropped were from Mathematics.

This year, the questions that have been dropped are:

Exam Day Shift Subject Question ID January 25 Second Mathematics 7155051689 January 29 First Mathematics 3666942082 February 1 First Chemistry 3666942528 February 1 Second Mathematics 7155051232 February 1 Second Mathematics 7155051248

Two numerical type questions have different answers from what was published in the provisional answer key. The questions that have different answers are:

Exam Day Shift Subject Question ID Correct Answer January 25 First Mathematics 3666941257 120 (For Hindi 112) January 25 Second Mathematics 7155051702 6860 or 3

Candidates will not be awarded any marks for the dropped questions. Last year, the NTA issued a statement that read, “if none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

However, this is only if the question is in MCQ form. If the question would have been a numerical value question, then “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.”