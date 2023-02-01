JEE Main 2023, Day 6 paper analysis: Overall balanced, Mathematics lengthy in the morning shift

The morning shift of the last day of JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam concluded today with students rating Physics as the easiest section. Overall, Chemistry was rated as moderate on the difficulty level, but Mathematics section was assessed to be lengthy.

Experts and students have said that the first shift exam was a balanced paper which could have been solved in the stipulated time. However, students also said that theMathematics paper was easier than the previous day’s exam.

Physics

This section had four questions from Mechanics and two questions from Electromagnetic Waves, but it also had questions from other chapters. There were a good number of numerical that were largely formula-based. Some easy questions from electrostatic and communications were also asked. Students who studied from class 12 syllabus would have found the section to be easy.

Chemistry

There were questions from prominent chapters such as Coordination Compounds, Equilibrium, Thermodynamics Redox reactions, Chemical bonding and Chemical Kinetics, Hydrogen, d-block and Metallurgy. The majority of the numerical-based questions were from Physical Chemistry and the remaining from Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. The paper was mainly based on NCERT books and examples. Overall, the questions from the Physical, Organic and Inorganic branches were more or less evenly distributed.

Mathematics

The Mathematics paper was moderate but slightly time taking due to the lengthy calculations. Two questions from binomial, and four questions from Vector and 3D were asked. There were questions from Permutation and Combination, Calculus, Coordinate Geometry and Algebra. Almost all the topics were covered. Class 11 and 12 had almost equal weightage in the paper.

