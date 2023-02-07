scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Scorecards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Result Live Updates: Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Agrima Srivastava
New Delhi | February 7, 2023 09:56 IST
NTA JEE Mains 2023 January Result: Result declaredThis year session 1 recorded 95.8 per cent attendance (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main 2023, Session 1 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency today released the results for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 final provisional answer key was released on February 6. The provisional answer key was released on February 2 and students had time till February 4 to raise challenges to the answer key.

Also read |Before JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration begins, here’s list of states with highest registrations

The exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exam held on January 28 was for B Arch and B Planning, remaining others for BE and BTech. Earlier the exams were supposed to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. However, it was shifted to February 1, NTA chief said that it was done mainly due to two reasons — students will face problem in travelling just a day after Republic Day and also to avoid an clashes with the sixth edition of PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha. This year the JEE Main was surrounded by major controversies from change in dates to change in eligibility criterion.

Session one of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest ever attendance with 95.8 percent. This year, JEE is being conducted in two sessions. The second session will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. The registration for session two will begin from February 7.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2023, Session 1 LIVE Updates: NTA publishes results at jeemain.nta.nic.in

09:56 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023: Check list of states with highest registrations

09:44 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main Session 1 Result: Not happy with your marks? Appear in session 2

Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main session 1 result have a chance to improve their scores. Such students can reappear for the exam in session 2. The registration process for JEE Main Session 2 begins today. The exams for session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to log in again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.

09:26 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023: NTA received highest registrations this year

This year, the NTA had received a total of 9.06 lakh registrations, out of which 6.28 lakh are male candidates, 2.77 aspirants are female and only three candidates have registered under the ‘third gender’ category (who hail from Bihar, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh).

09:14 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023 Result: Download scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The scorecards for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 are now available at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

09:01 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023: Session two registration to begin today

The National Testing Agency will begin the registration process Joint Entrance Exam Main 2023 session two. The registration process will conclude on March 7. The exams will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.

08:54 (IST)07 Feb 2023
Check the registration trends for JEE Main

This year, the NTA had received a total of 9.06 lakh registrations, out of which 6.28 lakh are male candidates, 2.77 aspirants are female and only three candidates have registered under the 'third gender' category.

08:50 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023: Five questions dropped from final provisional answer key

The NTA released the final provisional answer key for JEE Main 2023 session one in the early hours of February 6. In the answer key, five questions were dropped and two others were rectified. Read full story on indianexpress.com

08:46 (IST)07 Feb 2023
JEE Main 2023, Session 1: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: View and download the result

08:42 (IST)07 Feb 2023
NTA declares JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result

The National Testing Agency has declared the results for Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2023. Students can check their result at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

 

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 results The exams were conducted from January 24 to February 1 (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ File)

JEE Main 2023, Session 1 LIVE Updates: This year, IITs brought back the 75 per cent performance criterion. However, after much resistance from students, MoE revised the criteria under which students with 75 per cent or more in their board exams or top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible for admission.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 08:39 IST
