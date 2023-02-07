JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Scorecards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023, Session 1 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency today released the results for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 final provisional answer key was released on February 6. The provisional answer key was released on February 2 and students had time till February 4 to raise challenges to the answer key.

The exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exam held on January 28 was for B Arch and B Planning, remaining others for BE and BTech. Earlier the exams were supposed to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. However, it was shifted to February 1, NTA chief said that it was done mainly due to two reasons — students will face problem in travelling just a day after Republic Day and also to avoid an clashes with the sixth edition of PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha. This year the JEE Main was surrounded by major controversies from change in dates to change in eligibility criterion.

Session one of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest ever attendance with 95.8 percent. This year, JEE is being conducted in two sessions. The second session will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. The registration for session two will begin from February 7.