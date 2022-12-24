JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Important update for candidates from Tamil Nadu 

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: National Testing Agency (NTA) today released an important update for students of Tamil Nadu state board. As per the notice, the class 10 result column in the JEE Main application form will be disabled for students who passed class 10 from the Tamil Nadu state board in 2021. Candidates can read this update at the official website – nta.ac.in

As per the notification, due to the Covid outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects. Therefore, the class 10 result column will be deactivated for such students.

“It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination, the result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” the notification reads.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 (January 2023), he/she may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in