JEE Main 2023, Session 1: Final provisional answer key released

Monday, Feb 06, 2023
JEE Main 2023, Session 1: The National Testing Agency today released the final provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at— jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The provisional answer key was released on February 2 and students could raise challenges till February 4, 7:50 pm.
Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for final provisional answer key on the homepage
Step 3: View and save the list
The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.