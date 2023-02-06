scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
JEE Main 2023, Session 1: Final provisional answer key released

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: Candidates can check the final provisional answer key at - jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session final provisional answer key releasedThe exam was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. (Express Photo/File)

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: The National Testing Agency today released the final provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on February 2 and students could raise challenges till February 4, 7:50 pm.

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for final provisional answer key on the homepage

Step 3: View and save the list

The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 09:06 IST
