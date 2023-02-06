JEE Main 2023, Session 1: Final provisional answer key released

The exam was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. (Express Photo/File)

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: The National Testing Agency today released the final provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at— jeemain.nta.nic.in.