JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Answer key, result date, session 2 schedule and more — all FAQs answered

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 1 concluded the session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. This year, the exam will be conduced in two sessions, and the second session is scheduled to be conducted in April.

As the NTA recently released the provisional answer key, the final answer key and results of session 1 are expected soon. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | Is BTech a good career option for girls? Former IIT Director explains

Are the JEE Main 2023 results declared?

No, the results for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 have not been released yet. The NTA published the provisional answer key on February 2 and the challenges could have been submitted till 7:30 pm of February 4. Now, the NTA will first release the final answer key, after which the results will be made available for all candidates.

How to check the JEE Main 2023 result?

Once released, the result can be checked as followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password and security captcha.

Step 4: View and download the result.

When is JEE Main Session 2?

The session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. Registration process for the April session is scheduled to begin from February 7 and will conclude on March 7.

Is there 75 per cent criteria for JEE Main 2023?

The eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 is that the candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination. Candidates who passed class 12/equivalent examination in 2020 or before, as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2024 can also appear for the entrnace exam.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Education (MoE) recently announced that apart from the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent and above in class 12, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE Main score.

Does NITs require 75 per cent or above in class 12 board exams?

This year, the IITs brought back the 75 per cent or above in class 12 criteria for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. However, after requests from students, the Ministry of Education added an additional eligibility criterion. It was decided to include the 20-percentile criteria to ensure that those who may not score 75 per cent and above will not miss out on their opportunity to appear for examination and subsequently participate in the admission process.

According to the revised eligibility criteria, apart from their All-India rank in JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam or figured among the top 20 percentile candidates of the respective board. For SC, ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65 per cent in the class 12 exams.

Advertisement

Is the JEE Main tough?

As per a recent report, JEE is considered as the second toughest exam in the world. JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs. The difficulty level of JEE Advanced is believed to be tougher.

The JEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments as well as admission to B Arch and B Planning courses in the country. JEE comprises two papers, Paper 1 for BTech and BE and Paper 2 for B Arch and B Planning.