Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

JEE (Main) 2023: Registration for January session begins; Check how to apply

JEE (Main) 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can  apply at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in from December 15 to January 12, 2023.

JEE (Main) 2023 Exam: The exam will be conducted from January 24 to 31.
JEE (Main) 2023: The National Testing Agency today began the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)- 2023 January session. This year as well students will get two attempts for the exam. Candidates can  apply at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply till January 12, 2023 till 9 pm. The exams will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

JEE (Main) 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on application on the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ and enter your details

Step 4: Once you have the application number and password, login using that

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Candidates need to pass class 12 or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 or shall be appearing in 2023 while applying for JEE (Main) 2023 examination. They can appear for the exam irrespective of their age, however, they may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the institute(s) in which they want to take admission.

JEE (Main) comprises two papers— paper 1 is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/ BTech) at NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and other institutes recognised or funded by the participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:21:08 pm
