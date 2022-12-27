JEE Main 2023: PIL before Mumbai High Court seeks postponement of exam, removal of 75% eligibility criterion

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Mumbai High court on Monday (December 26) for rescheduling JEE Main 2023 exam, which is to be conducted in January. The PIL has also urged the National testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion.

This petition has been filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai against the National Testing Agency (NTA). Sahai has claimed that the class 12 students will have their practical exams, vivas, etc in January, which will coincide with the JEE Main 2023 exams. Sahai also said that the NDA SSB interview round is scheduled to be conducted between January 23 and 27, which will clash with the JEE Main 2023 exam (scheduled between January 24 to 31, 2023). Even the HSC, CBSE, ICSE (class 12) exams are scheduled to begin on February 1, which will make the exam calendar chaotic for class 12 students.

“Most of the state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-benficial to them because they won’t appear for the exam,” the PIL stated.

Sahai also claimed that generally the entrance exam dates are released three to four months prior to the exam, but since the same was not followed this time, JEE Main 2023 exam should be postponed to April 2023.

The PIL also urged the authorities to remove the 75 per cent criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” the PIL stated.

Students have been raising their voices about the same on social media, since the NTA announced registration and exam dates in December.