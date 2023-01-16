JEE Main 2023: NTA will release admit cards this week, says official

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam, said a senior official. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“Since the exam is starting next week, we will release the admit cards in the next few days. The date has not been decided yet, but it will be released soon,” NTA Chief Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com.

To download the hall tickets, candidates would require to key in their application number and password to login. This year, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 31, 2023. The second session will be held in the month of April, 2023.

As per previous year trends, the admit cards have been released almost 4-5 days before the exam. In the 2022 July session, the hall tickets were released on July 22 when the exams were scheduled to begin from July 25. Similarly, in the 2022 June session, admit cards were released on June 21, when exam commenced from June 23. In the 2021 Session 4, admit cards were released four days (August 21) prior to the exam (August 26).

This year’s JEE Main January session has been constantly surrounded with controversies this year. Initially, when the NTA had released the official notification, aspirants had protested that they had been given very less time to prepare and also claimed that the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their pre-board exams, practical exams, vivas, etc. Other than that, the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs was also criticised. Keeping in mind the criticism, the Ministry of Education announced that now apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.