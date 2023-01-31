JEE Main 2023: NTA to re-open application correction window after results

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced that the agency will be re-opening the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 after the results of the first session examinations. Candidates will be able to make changes in the application form at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“A correction window will be opened after the results of the first Phase, during which it can be corrected,” The announcement was made by NTA through a tweet.

Earlier, NTA opened the application correction window between January 14 and 15. During this, candidates were not able to update their mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address in the application form.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams started from January 24 and will conclude on February 1, while the session 2 examination will be held in the month of April. Tomorrow (February 1) is the last date for the entrance examination.

This year onwards, the NTA has restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for qualifying JEE Main 2023. The Agency has decided that while admission in courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank, it will also be subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination conducted by respective boards.