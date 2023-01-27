JEE Main 2023: NTA releases admit card for exams on January 28, 29, 30

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency today released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2023 to be held on January 28, 29 and 30. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On January 28, the entrance exam will be held for B Arch and B Planning (paper 2A and 2B) in the second shift. “Exam BArch and B Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres,” read the notification. Here check the complete analysis of JEE Main 2023 (January 24-25).

JEE Main 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View the admit card and download it for future reference

There won’t be any exam for BE/BTech on January 28. Exams for BE/BTech (Paper 1) will be held in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates on January 29 and 30. The remaining entrance exams for BE and BTech will be held on January 31 and February 1.

The exams are being held in various centres across a total of 290 cities in the country and 18 cities outside India. Admit cards for the exam to be held on January 31 and February 1 will be released subsequently.