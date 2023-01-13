JEE Main 2023: NTA to open correction window today; check details

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will open the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to make changes at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will be open till 11:50 pm of January 14. After the stipulated time, no request for correction will be entertained. It is a one time facility.

JEE Main 2023: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the correction link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes

Step 5: Cross check the information entered

Step 6: Save, submit and download the form

Also read | JEE Advanced 2023: Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions this year

Candidates cannot change their mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address. Aadhaar verified candidates will not be allowed to change their name, date of birth and gender. They can change the names of their parents, category, sub-category, city, medium, qualification and course.

For candidates whose Aadhaar is not verified, can change their names, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, city, medium, qualification and course.