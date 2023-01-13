scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

JEE Main 2023: NTA to open correction window today; check details

JEE Main 2023: Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to make changes at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE, JEE main, JEE main 2023, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2023, JEE Main correction window, NTA, National Testing Agency, JEE Main correction window direct linkJEE Main 2023: Correction window will be open till January 14 up to 11:50 am. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
JEE Main 2023: NTA to open correction window today; check details
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency will open the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to make changes at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also read |JEE Main 2023: From revised eligibility criteria, fake circular to HC’s ruling on postponement — here’s all you need to know

The correction window will be open till 11:50 pm of January 14. After the stipulated time, no request for correction will be entertained. It is a one time facility.

JEE Main 2023: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the correction link

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, Supreme Court asks Ce...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes

Step 5: Cross check the information entered

Step 6: Save, submit and download the form

Also read |JEE Advanced 2023: Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions this year

Candidates cannot change their mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address. Aadhaar verified candidates will not be allowed to change their name, date of birth and gender. They can change the names of their parents, category, sub-category, city, medium, qualification and course.

For candidates whose Aadhaar is not verified, can change their names, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, city, medium, qualification and course.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 10:53 IST
Next Story

Lohri 2023: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close