JEE Main 2023: These high weightage topics will help you score well

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates will shortly be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per past trends, the test is likely to be conducted in January and April. Considering this, students have less than two months remaining to prepare for JEE Main 2023.

Students must obtain a high JEE Main score in order to seek admission into one of India’s top engineering institutions. The JEE Main exam has a broad syllabus, hence applicants are advised to devote a significant amount of time to the examination.

JEE Main 2023: Important and high weightage topics

Mathematics– Sequences and series (progressions), distance between two points, shortest distance between two lines, statistics, parabola, definite integration, circle, indefinite integration, trigonometric ratios, functions and identities, quadratic equations, Vector, Permutation and Combination, Angle Measurement, Equations for a Line in Space, Limit of Algebraic Function, Sectional Formula and Relation Between Set Notation and Truth Table.

Chemistry– Biomolecules and Polymers, d and f Block elements, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, p-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds,Atomic Structure and Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes (Hydrocarbons).

Physics– Semiconductors and Communication System, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Optics, Modern Physics, Ray Optics, Magnetic Effects of Current, Laws of Thermodynamics, Current Electricity, Atomic Structure in Modern Physics, Mechanical Energy, Fluids, Electromagnetism, Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics, Electrostatics, Angular Velocity, Velocity Gradient, Angular Frequency, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of induction and Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain.

Last-minute preparation tips for JEE Main 2023

Make a study schedule to be followed– It is recommended that students create a detailed study plan that meets their individual needs. Create a weekly and daily preparation schedule. Create an outline for any chapters or subjects that require revision. Make brief notes that you write yourself which will help in revision prior to your exam.

Focus on high weightage important topics – Utilize your crucial time to the fullest and focus on high-scoring Subjects / Topics. In order to improve your exam preparation strategy, try thoroughly understanding and studying a topic in depth. Try starting with basic and easy topics to boost your confidence and slowly level up with shifting focus to important ones

Focus on your weaker areas – To succeed in any competitive exam, selective study is essential. Emphasize on topics you find hard to study and invest your time in polishing your weaker areas. Focussing on your weaker topics / subjects will result in yielding high scores in your exam

Mock exams are of high importance – Mock tests are a game-changer because they enable the student to identify the subjects they should concentrate on, their preparation gaps, and the difficulties they need to overcome. Students are more likely to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on the day of the exam if they start solving mock tests regularly which will also help them to get a real time analysis of their preparation

Revision – The key to success in such highly competitive exams is thorough Revision. The NCERT textbooks serve as the foundation for JEE. Revise all important topics and subjects from NCERT again and again which will give you the surety of scoring high in exam.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer at JEE coaching academy Vidyamandir Classes)