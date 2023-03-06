New Course by IIT Madras: BS in Electronic Systems; JEE score not required

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) today launched a new four-year online Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems. Interested candidates can now apply for this new programme at the official IIT Madras website — study.iitm.ac.in/es/

This new programme was launched by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is the second online BS programme in IIT Madras, following BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, which has more than 17,000 students studying currently.

New Course by IITs | BTech in Engineering Physics; scope, placements and more

It is designed to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India.

Tuition fee

The institute has claimed that the fee for the BS in Electronic Systems programme will be affordable, and additional scholarships will be provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, ensuring inclusivity.

Eligibility

This programme is open to anyone interested in Electronic Systems, irrespective of age, with the only eligibility criteria being that the candidate should have studied Mathematics and Physics as part of their Class 12 (or equivalent).

Candidates will not require JEE score for this programme, and can earn spot through an in-built four-week qualifier process. Those who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. “Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions,” the institute said.

All those who obtain the minimum required score in the qualifier exam can continue with the program as there is no limit on the number of seats in the programme.

Advertisement

Life in an IIT | This student shares what is his life like at IIT Roorkee campus

Students who are in Class 12 in 2023 can also apply and secure admission and join the programme after they successfully clear their board exams this year. Students pursuing any other academic programme currently (as permitted under current UGC regulations) or working professionals can also apply and upskill themselves in this area.

Course structure

While the course content would be delivered in online mode, quizzes and examinations would be in-person. Qualifier examinations will also be an in-person proctored examination conducted in more than 150 cities across the country, and abroad as well.

The programme comprises a mix of theory and laboratory courses that will be taught by the IIT Madras faculty and experts in the industry. As part of the courses, students will be provided with recorded video lectures, reading materials, weekly assessments, tutorials and interactive doubt-clearing sessions, all of which can be done online. The laboratory courses require the students to be mandatorily present in-person at IIT Madras for about two weeks every semester.