New Course by IITs: BS Chemistry with specialisation; admissions through JEE score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s Department of Chemistry launched Bachelors of Science (BS) in Chemistry with specialisation in April 2022. The central theme of the BS course is ‘science-based engineering innovation’ and aims to equip the students with engineering-linked chemical science skill sets.

If you are interested in research and technologies across the disciplines of chemical sciences then this can be the right course for you to opt for.

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Course structure

In the first few semesters, this undergraduate programme will transmit fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering, which forms the basis of diverse skill sets used by scientists and engineers to innovate, design, and develop technologies for the future. Students will undergo training in advanced concepts of chemistry for the next two years. The final year of the curriculum will provide specialisation in a focused area.

The programme is a four year undergraduate programme consisting of eight equal semesters. The academic programmes at IIT Jodhpur generally run in semester mode with Autumn and Spring semesters.

Institute offers four core specializations to choose from: Spectroscopy and Dynamics, Organic and Organometallic Catalysis, Advanced Energy Materials, and Entrepreneurship.

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Eligibility criteria

Admissions to the course are done on the basis of JEE Advanced scores and candidates must have successfully completed class 12 or equivalent in the Science stream.

A BS student with CGPA 6 or higher at the end of the seventh semester in addition to meeting the minimum credit requirements might be permitted to switch to the BS-MTech dual degree programme at the start of the eighth semester.

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Course fees

Unreserved and OBC students have to pay Rs 1 lakh per semester as tuition fee and Rs 27,250 as semester fee. While SC, ST AND PwD students are fully exempted from tuition fees, they are required to pay only a semester fee of Rs 27,250. Apart from this, candidates are required to pay refundable deposits, advance towards dining charge and other charges as well.

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Career scope

This programme is designed for graduates, with career opportunities in fields, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, materials and devices, Energy, healthcare and environment.