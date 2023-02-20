scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

New Course by IITs: BS Chemistry with specialisation; admissions through JEE score

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation: Admission to this programme is done on the basis of JEE Advanced scores and the candidates must have completed class 12 in Science stream.

New BS course in IIT JodhpurInstitute offers four core specialisations to choose from: Spectroscopy and Dynamics, Organic and Organometallic Catalysis, Advanced Energy Materials, and Entrepreneurship (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
New Course by IITs: BS Chemistry with specialisation; admissions through JEE score
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s Department of Chemistry launched Bachelors of Science (BS) in Chemistry with specialisation in April 2022. The central theme of the BS course is ‘science-based engineering innovation’ and aims to equip the students with engineering-linked chemical science skill sets.

Read |JEE Main 2023: PIL on 75% eligibility criteria to be heard on Feb 21; all you need to know

If you are interested in research and technologies across the disciplines of chemical sciences then this can be the right course for you to opt for. 

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Course structure 

In the first few semesters, this undergraduate programme will transmit fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering, which forms the basis of diverse skill sets used by scientists and engineers to innovate, design, and develop technologies for the future. Students will undergo training in advanced concepts of chemistry for the next two years. The final year of the curriculum will provide specialisation in a focused area.

The programme is a four year undergraduate programme consisting of eight equal semesters. The academic programmes at IIT Jodhpur generally run in semester mode with Autumn and Spring semesters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Institute offers four core specializations to choose from: Spectroscopy and Dynamics, Organic and Organometallic Catalysis, Advanced Energy Materials, and Entrepreneurship.

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Eligibility criteria

Admissions to the course are done on the basis of  JEE Advanced scores and candidates must have successfully completed class 12 or equivalent in the Science stream. 

Read |JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ category wise cut-offs for CSE admissions at IIT Bombay

A BS student with CGPA 6 or higher at the end of the seventh semester in addition to meeting the minimum credit requirements might be permitted to switch to the BS-MTech dual degree programme at the start of the eighth semester.

Advertisement

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Course fees

Unreserved and OBC students have to pay Rs 1 lakh per semester as tuition fee and Rs 27,250 as semester fee. While SC, ST AND PwD students are fully exempted from tuition fees, they are required to pay only a semester fee of Rs 27,250. Apart from this, candidates are required to pay refundable deposits, advance towards dining charge and other charges as well. 

BS (Chemistry) with specialisation- Career scope

This programme is designed for graduates, with career opportunities in fields, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, materials and devices, Energy, healthcare and environment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:50 IST
Next Story

Dhakoli: Spa owner held for ‘running’ prostitution racket

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close