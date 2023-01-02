New courses by IITs: BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Citing the expanding scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI), IITs are now launching full-time degree as well as certification programmes in the new technology. Indian Institute of Technology ((IT) Patna recently launched a BTech programme in AI and Data Science that will equip students to handle large volumes of data and develop AI-focussed algorithms.

The BTech AI and data science programme is also offered by IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad. If AI, machine learning, data science topics resonate with you, this might be the right course for you. Here’s a brief on course structure, eligibility criteria and curriculum.

BTech in artificial intelligence and data science – Course structure and seats

This programme is a refined version of BTech computer science especially designed for students interested in learning the dynamics of algorithms and data structures. A total of 36 seats are available in BTech AI and Data Science at IIT Patna.

It is a four-year full time undergraduate degree programme divided into eight semesters. In each semester candidates will have to study 6 to 7 subjects along with elective options. Candidates also have to participate in the National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ National Social Service (NSS) or any other cultural activities in the first semester.

In the first semester, candidates will be introduced with the core branches of engineering. aspects students will study in the course are – electrical sciences, engineering mechanics, computer architecture, machine learning, data science, artificial intelligence, operating systems, computer network, big data analytics, big data security among others.

BTech in artificial intelligence and data science – Eligibility criteria

Admission to all three programmes will be done on the basis of JEE Advanced score. Additionally, candidates must have completed class 12 (or equivalent) examination from any recognised state or central board.

BTech in artificial intelligence and data science – Course fees

The tuition fee for the BTech course for general and OBC category candidates is Rs 1 lakh per semester. There is no fee for students belonging to SC/ST category. The most economically backward students (whose family income is below Rs 1 lakh per annum) will get full remission of the tuition fee. The other economically backward students (whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum) shall get a remission of 2/3 rd of the tuition fee.

BTech in artificial intelligence and data science – Career scope

Students graduating with a degree in artificial intelligence and data science can take up a career as a data scientist, data analyst, business analyst, business intelligence specialist, data science consultant, and machine learning engineer.