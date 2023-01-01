IIT Guwahati Placement (Computer Science): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/IIT of their choice.)

In the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati placements for 2022-23 academic year, 218 PPOs were received, which was the highest in the last four years. The highest pre placement offer is of Rs 1.20 crore. IIT Guwahati claims that this is an all-time high. The phase 1 of placements recorded 919 offers with highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore.

In the last five years, most of the registered students of BTech CSE in IIT-Guwahati are placed with an average of 96 per cent. This, as per the institute, is despite an increase in the annual intake of students. The number of registered students of BTech CSE has gone up from 84 to 108 in the previous five years.

Moreover, the average CTC for students of BTech CSE has been increasing every year from 28 to 41 LPA (lakh per annum). Typically, the highest package for students of BTech CSE is above Rs 1.2 crore, and this year’s highest package is Rs 2.4 crore.

Top recruiting companies – sector-wise division

The students of BTech CSE are recruited in diverse sectors starting from core CS, IT, banking to design and other non-technical. Most of the top recruiters across the globe participated and hired students from IIT Guwahati. A few recruiters include Google, Rubrik, Infurnia, Cohesity, Thoughtspot, Alphagrep, Goldman Sachs, Apple, Amazon, Rakuten, Square Point, Accenture, IBM, Uber, Bajaj, Shimizu, Reliance, Axis, American Express, BNY Melon, Axis, ICICI, Bank of America, Microsoft, Cisco and Samsung.

Remarkably, many MNCs are open to other branches as well due to the kind of academic training of IIT Guwahati students. Many students take minors in other disciplines, which is helpful during their placements.

Internship offers and packages

Over the years, the number of internship offers has been increasing for students of different disciplines, including CSE. This increasing trend is also reflected in the increased number of PPOs. The average internship offers for students of BTech CSE is above 81. The highest package for internship in the year 2022-23 for the students of BTech CSE at IIT Guwahati was Rs 7.5 lakh.

About IIT Guwahati

Established in 1994, the institute has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions of the country and 8th position in ‘Overall’ category in the ‘India Rankings 2022’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education.

As per the IIT, it is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities — under 50 years of age — ranked by London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various international rankings. IIT Guwahati gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.