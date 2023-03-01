JEE Main 2023: HC to hear plea on 75% eligibility criteria on April 6

JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Court has deferred the hearing on the removal of JEE Main 75 per cent eligibility criterion to April 6.

In its plea, the petitioner had requested the NTA to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students)” the PIL stated.

In the 2023 JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

According to an early JEE Advanced brochure released by IIT Guwahati, candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent in their class 12 board exams with the aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates at least 65 per cent, or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards. However, the top 20 percentile criterion was not provided for the Main exam earlier.

Aspirants have said candidates who failed to secure 75 per cent in the Class 12 exams, especially those for whom this is the last chance to appear for the entrance exams, will be left in the cold.