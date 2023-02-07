JEE Main 2023: Gujarat boy wants to follow brother’s footsteps; pursue computer science engineering

JEE Main 2023 Result: Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Ahmedabad’s Harshul Sanjaybhai Suthar has his set his eyes on pursuing computer science engineering after cracking JEE Advanced 2023. Harshul is among 20 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2023 result announced today morning.

Harshul’s father Sanjaybhai Suthar is a civil engineer and mother is a housewife. His elder brother is currently studying BTech Computer Science from NIRMA University.

“My interest in maths and computers motivated me to prepare for JEE exams. As I paid attention to my brother’s BTech curriculum, the decision became concrete. By class 12, I was determined on pursuing BTech Computer Science from IIT Bombay,” Harshul shared.

The topper claims to have studied over 8 to 10 hours every day to crack JEE Main. This included his coachings at Allen classes and self-study schedule. “For preparation, I mainly referred to the coaching material and test papers as well as NCERTs. I believe NCERTs are best books for conceptual understanding and plays a vital role in Chemistry exam preparation,” he said.

Also read | JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Harshul claims that he did not feel challenged during Covid years and the lockdown helped him prepare better. He is busy preparing for CBSE Class 12 board exams and is unsure of appearing in session 2.

“Since Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin in the next 10 days, I haven’t yet decided whether to appear in session 2 or not. Currently, my major focus will be on preparing for board exams.