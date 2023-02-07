scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

JEE Main 2023: Gujarat boy wants to follow brother’s footsteps; pursue computer science engineering

Harshul is among 20 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2023 result announced today morning.

jee main 2023 topper harshul sutharThe topper claims to have studied over 8 to 10 hours every day to crack JEE Main. (Graphics by Dinkar Sasi)

JEE Main 2023 Result: Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Ahmedabad’s Harshul Sanjaybhai Suthar has his set his eyes on pursuing computer science engineering after cracking JEE Advanced 2023. Harshul is among 20 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2023 result announced today morning.

Harshul’s father Sanjaybhai Suthar is a civil engineer and mother is a housewife. His elder brother is currently studying BTech Computer Science from NIRMA University.

Read |Twins score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023, hope to appear on Shark Tank

“My interest in maths and computers motivated me to prepare for JEE exams. As I paid attention to my brother’s BTech curriculum, the decision became concrete. By class 12, I was determined on pursuing BTech Computer Science from IIT Bombay,” Harshul shared.

The topper claims to have studied over 8 to 10 hours every day to crack JEE Main. This included his coachings at Allen classes and self-study schedule. “For preparation, I mainly referred to the coaching material and test papers as well as NCERTs. I believe NCERTs are best books for conceptual understanding and plays a vital role in Chemistry exam preparation,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Also read |JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Harshul claims that he did not feel challenged during Covid years and the lockdown helped him prepare better. He is busy preparing for CBSE Class 12 board exams and is unsure of appearing in session 2.

“Since Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin in the next 10 days, I haven’t yet decided whether to appear in session 2 or not. Currently, my major focus will be on preparing for board exams.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:59 IST
Next Story

From one skipper to another, watch Meg Lanning and Pat Cummins compare leadership lessons

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close