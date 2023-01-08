scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

JEE Main 2023: Demand for removal of eligibility criteria ‘sent to concerned department’, says Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE Main 2023: This update comes a little after the Chidambaram had written to Pradhan twice urging the Education Minister to relax the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria as a one-time measure for the upcoming year.

JEE Main 2023, JEE 2023 eligibility, JEE Advanced 2023JEE Main 2023 Pradhan says the letter has been sent to the concerned department for further assessment. (Representative image. Express photo)

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: After the Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram’s letter to the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding one time exemption of the JEE 2023 eligibility criterion of 75 per cent, Pradhan has now said that the matter has been taken to notice.

Pradhan, in his reply to Chidambaram, said that the letter has been sent to the concerned department for further assessment.

JEE Advanced 2023 |Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” Pradhan’s letter stated.

This update comes a little after the Chidambaram had written to Pradhan twice urging the Education Minister to relax the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria as a one-time measure for the upcoming year. He had claimed that several students were unable to appear for the JEE Main exam last ear due to technical glitches.

“I would like to bring to your attention concerns raised by students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced in 2022. These aspirants studied hard to secure an admission into India’s leading engineering institutes, however, several hurdles which were completely outside their control, denied them a fair opportunity at the exam,” he said in his letter to Pradhan.

JEE Main 2023 |Why are candidates demanding rollback of Class 12 criteria?

He also added that several students were unable to appear for the exam as their exam centres were apparently changed at the last moment, without any prior notice via SMS or mail.

Keeping this in mind, Chidambaram had requested the government on behalf on the students who cleared their class 12 exams in 2020, as it was their last attempt at JEE Main and Advanced.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:28 IST
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:28 IST
close