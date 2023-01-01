JEE, CUET, NEET: UG entrance exam calendar 2023 — registration, exam date, admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule of most entrance tests, but instead of shuffling between several schedules, indianexpress.com gives you a clear picture of all important dates — registration start and end date, admit card release schedule, exam date, and expected result date.
Check all important dates for entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, WBJEE, KEAM, BITSAT, and more.
Registration: December 15 to January 12, 2023 (Session 1); February 7 to March 7, 2023 (Session 2)
Admit card date: 3rd week of January 2023 (Session 1), Last week of March (Session 2)
Exam date: January 24-31, 2023; April 6-12, 2023
Result expected date: February 10, 2023
Registration: April 30 to May 4, 2023
Admit card date: May 29 to June 4, 2023
Exam date: June 4, 2023
Result expected date: June 18, 2023
Registration: February 2023 to fourth week of March
Admit card date: Third week of April
Exam date: May 21 to 31, 2023
Result expected date: Fourth week of July, 2023
Registration: December 23, 2022 to January 20, 2023
Admit card date: April 20 to 30, 2023
Exam date: April 30, 2023
Result expected date: June 15, 2023 (tentative)
Registration: Second week February – Second week May, 2023
Admit card date: First week of June of 2023
Exam date: Third week of June 2023
Result expected date: July 2023
Registration: First week to fourth week of February 2023
Admit card date: Second week of April 2023
Exam date: Last week April, 2023
Result expected date: Last week of May, 2023
Registration: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023
Admit card date: 1st week January
Exam date: April 17 to 23, 2023
Result expected date: Not released yet
Registration: First week of February to last week of March, 2023
Admit card date: Third week of April 2023
Exam date: First week of May
Result expected date: First week of June
Registration: December 14, 2022 to January 15, 2023
Admit card date: January 2023
Exam date: January 28 to February 28, 2023
Result expected date: March 2023
Registration: August 8 to December 12, 2022
Admit card date: December 26, 2022
Exam date: January 8, 2023
Result expected date: 4th week of January, 2023
Registration: September 7 to October 14, 2022
Admit card date: January 10, 2023
Exam date: February 12, 2023
Result expected date: March 22, 2023
Registration: Second week of January to last week of February, 2023
Admit card date: Third week of May, 2023
Exam date: May 7, 2023
Result expected date: July 2023
Registration: Third week April to First week of May 2023
Admit card date: Last week of May 2023
Exam date: Third week June 2023
Result expected date: First week of July 2023
Registration: February 10 to May 15, 2023
Admit card date: June 1, 2023
Exam date: June 15 to 20, 2023
Result expected date: July 1, 2023