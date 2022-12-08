scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

JEE Main 2023 registration dates not to release this week: NTA Chief Vineet Joshi

JEE Main 2023: Whether or not JEE Mains 2023 will be held once or more than that is yet to be announced by the NTA.

JEE Main 2023, JEE Main 2023 dates, CUETJEE Main 2023: Once the dates are released, the NTA will upload the schedule at the official JEE Main 2023 website. (Representative image. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the registration and exam dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced 2023 this week, indianexpress.com has learnt.

JEE Advanced 2023 |IITs to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissions

While it is expected that the dates for JEE Main and Advanced will be released this month, the NTA Chief Vineet Joshi confirmed to indianexpress.com that the agency will not be releasing the dates this week.

“We will release the dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. So, we will not release information (about the schedule) this week,” he told indianexpress.com.

Once the dates are released, the NTA will upload the schedule at the official JEE Main 2023 website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 |Application process, eligibility, exam pattern, marks distribution — All FAQs answered

Also, whether or not JEE Mains 2023 will be held once or more than that is yet to be announced by the NTA. In 2022, the exam was held in two sessions to ensure that the dropout number is decreased, specifically after the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Congress MP, Karti P Chidambaram, has urged the Education Minister to relax the JEE Mains eligibility criteria as a one-time measure. “I would like to bring to your attention concerns raised by students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced in 2022. These aspirants studied hard to secure an admission into India’s leading engineering institutes, however, several hurdles which were completely outside their control, denied them a fair opportunity at the exam,” he said in his letter to Pradhan.

