JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear petition on postponement of exam today

JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea filed on ​​December 26 for rescheduling JEE Main 2023 exam, which is to be conducted in January. The PIL has also urged the National testing Agency (NTA) to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion.

This petition has been filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai against the National Testing Agency (NTA). The petitioner claimed that the class 12 students will have their practical exams, vivas, etc in January, which will coincide with the JEE Main 2023 January session. Even the HSC, CBSE, ICSE (class 12) exams are scheduled to begin on February 1, which will make the exam calendar chaotic for class 12 students.

The PIL also urged the authorities to remove the 75 per cent criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” the PIL stated.