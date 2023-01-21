JEE Main Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam to be conducted in 13 languages

NTA JEE Hall Ticket 2023, JEE Main Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam. The NTA will only release hall tickets of the January session right now. Candidates registered for session 1 can download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30. 31 and February 1. The exam scheduled for Janaury 27 has been rescheduled to February 1 by the agency. The second session will be held in the month of April.
This year, the JEE Main 2023 exam was surrounded by a lot of controversies. When the NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, aspirants expressed their displeasure over the exam dates. They protested that the NTA should have given them more time to prepare and claimed that the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their pre-board exams, practical exams, vivas, etc. The matter was even heard in the Bombay High Court, along with the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Now, apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.
Ministry of Education (MoE) has decided that apart from the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent and above in class 12 exam, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE Main score. As the JEE Advanced already has the same criterion, this part-relaxation will also allow students to compete for seats in across NIT. Read details
Kanishk Sharma secured AIR 20 in JEE Main and AIR 58 in JEE Advanced in 2022 in his first attempt and got a seat in his dream college and branch — Computer Science engineering at IIT Bombay.
A timetable gives you a basic outline of how to plan your day and what things you need to get done on any given day. In my case, I would always ensure that I fulfill the tasks I have set up for myself for a given day and stick to my syllabus and then do anything outside of it if needed," he said. Read more from his interview
The JEE Main 2023 exam will be available in 13 languages — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. Candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.
IITs have brought back the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, a decision which is being opposed by JEE 2023 aspirants, especially those who dropped a year. According to the recently-released JEE Advanced brochure, candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams with the aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates at least 65 per cent, or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards. Read more
NTA on January 18 released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 exam 2023. Candidates can follow given steps to know their exam city
Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link given on home page.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter the required credentials.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.
NTA on January 18 revised the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the official notification released by NTA for the city intimation slip, the exam dates have changed from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 31, 2023 to January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.
