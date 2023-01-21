JEE Main Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates: Exam to be conducted in 13 languages

NTA JEE Hall Ticket 2023, JEE Main Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam. The NTA will only release hall tickets of the January session right now. Candidates registered for session 1 can download their admit cards from the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A Lesson from IIT | Why is the difficulty level of JEE Advanced so high? IIT Professor explains

This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30. 31 and February 1. The exam scheduled for Janaury 27 has been rescheduled to February 1 by the agency. The second session will be held in the month of April.

Life in an IIT | Life in an IIT: How IIT Hyderabad environment made first year CSE student confident

This year, the JEE Main 2023 exam was surrounded by a lot of controversies. When the NTA announced the JEE Main 2023 exam dates, aspirants expressed their displeasure over the exam dates. They protested that the NTA should have given them more time to prepare and claimed that the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their pre-board exams, practical exams, vivas, etc. The matter was even heard in the Bombay High Court, along with the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Now, apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.