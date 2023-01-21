scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
JEE Main 2023: Admit card for session 1 released; steps to download

JEE Main 2023: NTA released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 January session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE main 2023, jee main admit card, jee admit card, admit card for jee main 2023NTA released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 January session.(Representative image by Kamleshwar Singh)
JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 session 1. Awaiting candidates can download the admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Read |liveJEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Cards LIVE Updates

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25,  28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 while the session 2 examination will be held in the month of April, 2023.

JEE Main 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 tab given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your details like application number and password

Step 4: Click on the admit card tab displayed on the screen and download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for the future references

As per the official notice, there is no age limit for the candidates to appear in the JEE Main 2023. Any applicant who passed the class 12 (or equivalent) in the year 2021, 2022, or who will be appearing in 2023, regardless of age, is eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are planning of take admission.

Also Read |Life in an IIT: From Kota to IIT-BHU, student juggles between hostel, academics and extracurricular activities

JEE Main  2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates should not forget to carry along with them a hard copy of their admit cards to the examination center.

 

