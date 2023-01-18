JEE Main 2023: Exam city intimation slip for Session 1 released; check how to download

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today (January 18) released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the intimation slip at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24 to January 31, while the session 2 examination will be held in April. Candidates can appear in session 2 if they don’t score well in the first session.

JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link given on home page.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.

While applying, candidates were given the option of selecting any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exam. They could choose cities only in the state of permanent address or state of present address only. Centres have been allotted on the basis of the choices marked in the application form.