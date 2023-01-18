scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

JEE Main 2023: Exam city intimation slip for Session 1 released; check how to download

JEE Main 2023: NTA released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2023 January session. Candidates can the slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Jee main 2023, jee main 2023 city intimation slip, jee main city intimation slip, jee city intimation slip, city intimation slip for jee main, jee main city intimation slip released. jee main session one city intimation slipJEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. (Representing image by Jasbir Malhi)

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today (January 18) released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the intimation slip at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

IIT Placements |Why are Amazon, Meta, Twitter and Google not hiring from IITs?

JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24 to January 31, while the session 2 examination will be held in April. Candidates can appear in session 2 if they don’t score well in the first session.

JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 exam city intimation slip: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link given on home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the intimation slip for future reference.

While applying, candidates were given the option of selecting any four cities of their choice in which they would be comfortable appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exam. They could choose cities only in the state of permanent address or state of present address only. Centres have been allotted on the basis of the choices marked in the application form. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:54 IST
Next Story

After Manpreet Badal joins BJP, Congress says ‘good riddance’, SAD offers suggestion

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close