JEE Main 2022 topper Sneha Pareek: ‘No plans to reappear for Main, will prefer BTech (CS) from any IIT’

JEE Main 2022 result: In the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results declared today, Guwahati’s Sneha Pareek has secured the top rank by getting a perfect score of 300/300. Pareek wishes to pursue BTech in Computer Science and is not preferring any IIT over the other. “All the IITs are coveted and are represented by remarkable faculty. Hence I am willing to join any IIT that offers my desired course. If it comes as a preferred choice, I will opt for IIT-Bombay,” the topper said.

For the past two years, Sneha has been focused on preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and therefore, stayed away from social media and other recreational activities. “I studied for around 12 to 13 hours daily and dedicated myself to JEE preparation more than the board exams,” Sneha shared.

Sneha is waiting for her CBSE class 12 board results and is hopeful to pass them with flying colours.

While most IIT aspirants relocate to Kota for JEE preparation, Sneha willingly stayed at Guwahati to remain close to her family. “I had heard stories of students experiencing loneliness while their preparation at Kota. I did not wanted to go through the same. Staying close to family was a great mental support and morale booster. Hence, it worked out well for me,” the topper said.

Talking about her preparation for JEE Main, Sneha said that she followed the coaching notes shared by Allen career institute. Apart from that, she read HC Verma’s book for Physics and Sudarshan Guha for Chemistry.

Pareek will not appear in session 2 of the JEE Main 2022 exam and will now prepare for JEE Advanced. Her strategy for JEE Advanced will be the same as JEE Main of ‘practicing maximum mock tests’.