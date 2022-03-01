JEE Main 2022 to be held in two sessions, confirms NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 has officially confirmed that JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions instead of four. While the exam dates have not been released by the agency, the agency has announced a reduction in the number of attempts. The application process will soon begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session,” read the official notice on the NTA website.

A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of merit list/ ranking.

The agency said that the decision will benefit candidates in multiple ways. “This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year,” the official website read.

The agency website also read that if anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as the Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one entire year.

Eligibility criteria:

For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Only those candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or those who are appearing in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2022, are eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2022.