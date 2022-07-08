JEE Main 2022: List of states that accept JEE Main scores

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main exam 2022 in two sessions — June and July. The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for admission in B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning courses across India. Candidates looking to know about Indian states accepting JEE Main scores for admission can check the details mentioned below.

States such as Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any engineering exam on their own, and thus rely on JEE Main scores. In Odisha, a special OJEE exam is conducted for the vacant seats remaining after admissions through the JEE Main exam. The admission in participating institutes of these states is conducted on the basis of JEE Main scores achieved by the candidates.

Some states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka conduct state level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by the colleges of the state.

States accepting JEE Main scores Admission Authority Haryana Haryana State Technical Education Society Bihar Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board Uttar Pradesh Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Chandigarh Joint Admission Committee Jharkhand Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board Delhi Joint Admission Committee Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education Odisha Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board Rajasthan Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Technical University

Accepting JEE Main score for B.Tech admission has various advantages as candidates need not to appear for multiple exams for admission. Additionally, the admission process becomes quick and easy as only the counselling process remains with the state board. Since the JEE Mains exam is a national level entrance test, the normalisation process helps to rank candidates at par. It further removes the chances of exam day clash for entrance examinations.