Wednesday, August 03, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result this week; answer key soon

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result, answer key: Before the result is announced, NTA will release the provisional answer key for session 2. Candidates will be allowed to raise representations against the answers given in the key.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 3:49:02 pm
jee main result 2022Once released, candidates will be able to check their score at the official website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in. (File image)

JEE Main 2022 result, answer key: The result for session 2 of JEE Main 2022 is expected to be released on August 5 or August 6, a senior official from the NTA informed The Indian Express. The session 2 exams were conducted from July 25  to July 30. 

Before the result is announced, NTA will release the provisional answer key for session 2. Candidates will be allowed to raise representations against the answers given in the key. Based on the representations received, final answer key and result will be declared. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score at the official website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the JEE Main exam was divided into two sessions and the first session was held from June 23 to 29. The result was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them. Now, the results for session 2 are expected in the first week of August.

Those who secure a rank in top 2 lakh will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced exam – the entry gateway to undergraduate programmes at IITs. The application process for JEE Advanced will begin on August 7 and the last date for application is August 11. The last date for receiving the fee is August 12, till 5 pm. The admit card will be issued on August 23.

