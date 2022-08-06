JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: List of websites to download score cards

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 2 results today on August 6. Once released, candidates who appeared for the session 2 exams can downloaded their scorecards at the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This year, the JEE Main session 2 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, but it was later announced that the JEE Main exams have been deferred and will now be held from July 25. As per a senior NTA official, this was done as the NTA needed “some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24.”
The result for JEE Main session 1 exams (which were held from July 21 to July 30) was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them. Now, to download the session 2 result, candidates will have to visit the official website – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in — and then click on the JEE Main result 2022 link available on the home page. After that, aspirants simply have to key in their application number and date of birth/password and the result will be visible on their screen.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result is likely to be announced today. Here's a list of website to download score card:
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.i
This year, the JEE Main exam was conducted in two sessions. The first session was held from June 23 to 29 and the result was announced on July 12. The second session was conducted between July 25 and July 30.
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
tep 2: Click on the JEE Main result 2022 link, available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth/password.
Step 4: Click on submit, and your JEE Main session 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
NTA had recently released the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer key along with response sheet and question paper. The last date to raise objections was August 5. Based on the representations received, the final answer key and result will be prepared.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the JEE Main 2022 result on August 5 or August 6, a senior official from the NTA informed The Indian Express. "We are trying our best to release results by either August 5 or by August 6," a senior NTA official said. Since the result was not released on August 5, it is expected to be declared today.