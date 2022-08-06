JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: List of websites to download score cards

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Session 2 results today on August 6. Once released, candidates who appeared for the session 2 exams can downloaded their scorecards at the websites – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal | Maharashtra | Uttarakhand | Punjab | Rajasthan | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura

This year, the JEE Main session 2 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30, but it was later announced that the JEE Main exams have been deferred and will now be held from July 25. As per a senior NTA official, this was done as the NTA needed “some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24.”

JEE Main 2022 | Session 2 Result: When and where to check score card

The result for JEE Main session 1 exams (which were held from July 21 to July 30) was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them. Now, to download the session 2 result, candidates will have to visit the official website – nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in — and then click on the JEE Main result 2022 link available on the home page. After that, aspirants simply have to key in their application number and date of birth/password and the result will be visible on their screen.