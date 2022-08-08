scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

JEE Main 2022 session 2 result declared; check JEE Advanced eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result: NTA has announced the JEE Main 2022 session 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check JEE Advanced eligibility criteria to be followed.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
August 8, 2022 9:21:25 am
jee main result 2022The top 2.5 Lakh rank holders will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination. File.

JEE Main result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the JEE Main result 2022 for session 2. The JEE Main 2022 result link is now available at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The credentials required to download JEE Mains session 2 score cards are application number and date of birth.

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main rank, use JEE Main College Predictor

JEE Mains score card will consists of details such as candidate’s personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks and more. The authorities have also released the list of JEE Main toppers along with the result. The top 2.5 Lakh rank holders will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination. Hence, it is suggested that candidates should know the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria beforehand. 

Read |EE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates

JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2022

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Candidates willing to appear for JEE Advanced exam have to fulfill the following criteria in order to appear for JEE Advanced exam: 

— Aspirants should have secured a minimum of 75% marks in class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects. 

— Candidates should have qualified the JEE Main exam and ranked among the top 2.5 lakh rank holders. 

— As per the age limit, the candidate shall have been born on or after October 1, 1997. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.

— Candidates can attempt JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years. 

— Candidates who will be previously admitted in an IIT will not be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:21:25 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

4

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement