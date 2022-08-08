JEE Main 2022 session 2 result declared; check JEE Advanced eligibility criteria

JEE Main result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the JEE Main result 2022 for session 2. The JEE Main 2022 result link is now available at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The credentials required to download JEE Mains session 2 score cards are application number and date of birth.

JEE Mains score card will consists of details such as candidate’s personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks and more. The authorities have also released the list of JEE Main toppers along with the result. The top 2.5 Lakh rank holders will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced examination. Hence, it is suggested that candidates should know the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria beforehand.

JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2022

Candidates willing to appear for JEE Advanced exam have to fulfill the following criteria in order to appear for JEE Advanced exam:

— Aspirants should have secured a minimum of 75% marks in class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects.

— Candidates should have qualified the JEE Main exam and ranked among the top 2.5 lakh rank holders.

— As per the age limit, the candidate shall have been born on or after October 1, 1997. However, SC, ST and PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years.

— Candidates can attempt JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years.

— Candidates who will be previously admitted in an IIT will not be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022