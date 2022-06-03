JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration process begins; check how to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for JEE Main session 2 on June 1. The last date to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is June 30, 2022 till 9 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have applied and successfully paid the for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees.

Meanwhile, those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule given.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Fill the required details and apply for online register

Step 5: After the registration, a application number will be generated

Step 6: Fill the application form with the generated application number and password

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Save and download the application form for the future reference.

The JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. The last date for payment of application fees is June 30 till 11:50 pm.